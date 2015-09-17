Google makes it easy to offer a hand to Syrian refugees in crisis

If you've gone to Google's search page on desktop in the past day or two, you may have noticed a new donate button at the top of the page.

The button appears in a bar dark grey bar that reads: "Help refugees and migrants in urgent need. Google will match your donation."

Earlier this week, the search giant committed to matching user donations of up to the first 5 million euros (about US$5.5 million) globally, after already donating about US$1 million to organizations involved with the refugee and migrant crisis in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Donations will be split between four nonprofit organizations that include Doctors Without Borders, International Rescue Committee, Save the Children and UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

If you've so far ignored or dismissed the donate button, you'll find that it won't turn up the next time you go to google.com, likely due to a cookie that recognizes you've already seen it and aren't interested.

But if are still interested in donating, you can head on over to Google's refugee relief page, with Google set to cover any processing fees.