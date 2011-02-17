Google adds deeper Twitter integration to search

Google has announced some new features to its social search functionality, adding more integration with Twitter and other social networks.

In a blog, Google highlights how it is bringing "the opinions of the people you care about" into its search, enabling you to get even more information from your friends, whether they're publishing on YouTube, Flickr or their own blog or Twitter feed.

"Social search results will now be mixed throughout your results based on their relevance (in the past they only appeared at the bottom)," said Google in its blog.

"This means you'll start seeing more from people like co-workers and friends, with annotations below the results they've shared or created."

Social search

Google has also tweaked the way your information is seen on Google – which means you now have the choice as to whether your Twitter posts appear within its search engine.

As with all Google updates, the search giant has created a video showing off its new features.

Warning: it contains more twee than your average Belle and Sebastian tune.

Watch it here: