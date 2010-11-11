Firefox 4 Beta 7 arrives, bringing Jagermonkey

We don't know what a Jagermonkey is, but we want one as a pet

Firefox 4 Beta 7 has arrived from Mozilla, bringing a host of improvements to the popular browser.

The latest release's headline arrival is the wonderfully named JägerMonkey JIT which is described as a 'powerful addition'.

"The incorporation of the new JägerMonkey JIT to the Firefox SpiderMonkey Javascript engine means you'll notice a faster start-up time, improved page-load speed and the performance of Web apps and games," states Mozilla

Hardware acceleration

The beta also incorporates the hardware-accelerated graphics that we are beginning to see more and more of in the browser market – tapping into your computer's graphics capabilities.

Importantly, Mozilla is now saying that the extension API is stable – meaning that developers can start finalising their wares.

Firefox 4 Beta testers will receive automatic updates to the latest release or you can download it from http://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/beta/.