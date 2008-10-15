Firefox 3.1 beta features 3D tabs

Just when you thought you had settled on a new browser, good ol' Mozilla goes and releases Firefox 3.1 beta, featuring faster JavaScript performance, 3D tabbed browsing and full location-awareness.

Yes, you read that correctly. THREE DIMENSIONAL tabbed browsing. Which immediately trumps Microsoft's IE and Google's Chrome and sets a new standard for the competition.

The browser's JavaScript performance is notably faster due to the TraceMonkey engine and it is immediately location-aware, with no Geode plug-ins required.

No porno mode

No private (porno) browsing features have been added as yet, which is not really a major deal in our opinion. Right now you can head over to Mozilla's site to try out the beta.

Be warned though, this is a beta. It wouldn't be the best idea to use this as your primary browser. Just yet, anyhow.