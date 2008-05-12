Firefox 3.0 edges closer

Mozilla’s popular browser Firefox version 3 release candidate 1 will be available to the general public by the end of May, if no bugs are found in the final phase of testing.

Firefox 3.0 has been in beta for some time, but RC1 has now been released to QA and the end of May has been slated in for public release.

A post on the Mozilla blog said: “Thanks to all the hard work of the Mozilla community as of 9:15 AM PDT today we are code complete for Firefox 3 Release Candidate 1 (RC1)…”

Late May

“QA will start their extensive RC1 test pass on Monday [May 12]. If all goes well we should have the Release Candidate publicly available in late May.

“RC1 is intended for wider scale public testing. Our 1.2M+ active beta users will automatically get updated to RC1 when it is released. If no new showstopper issues are found in RC1 it will become Firefox 3 final.

“ If we find any critical issues we will continue to release new Release Candidates until we are ready for final ship.