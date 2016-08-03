Facebook will live-stream its first professional football match today

For the first time, a professional football match is set to be streamed through Facebook Live.

The match, which is a friendly between Manchester United and Everton, will be available to watch on both Wayne Rooney's and Manchester United's Facebook pages.

The move is a first for Facebook in what is fast becoming a trend amongst social media services.

Social media sporting

This year for the first time, YouTube showed this year's Champions League and Europa League finals live and Twitter is planning more live sports streams with partners such as Major League Baseball, the National Football League and the National Hockey League.

The profits generated from the broadcast of the game are set to go to four charities of Rooney's choosing.

We have contacted both Manchester United and Facebook to find out whether this is something either organisation is looking at doing more of in the future and will update this piece when we learn more.