Saving Private Ryan. Destiny's Child. Madonna discovered autotune. Pulp went hardcore. Michael Bay went into space. Windows 98. Frank Sinatra died. Jaden Smith was born. France won the World Cup.

Relive those heady days by tapping "Google in 1998" into Google. Good, typographically questionable times.

More blips!

There's more nostalgia to be found if you read back through our blips.