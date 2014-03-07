Bitcoin 'creator' says he had nothing to do with it, so we'll keep on searching

Just hours ago we thought that someone had unmasked the slippery Satoshi Nakamoto, creator of Bitcoin. Turns out that Newsweek might have just conducted an interview with a model train enthusiast from California.

In an interview with the Associated Press, this Dorian S Nakamoto said, "I got nothing to do with it," when asked about his alleged role in creating the cryptocurrency. That was following a bizarre scene where a swarm of journalists chased the 64-year-old man as he drove from his home.

At the same time, a post by Satoshi Nakamoto appeared on the P2P Foundation Forum, using the same account used years before to speak about the digital currency, stating "I am not Dorian Nakamoto".

As for Dorian, he's had a really weird 48 hours.

