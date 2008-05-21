Ballmer reiterates Yahoo stance

Microsoft’s CEO Steve Ballmer has reiterated that the Redmond-based company is not looking to buy Yahoo any more, merely looking for strategic link-ups with the company.

With Carl Icahn attempting to oust the board of Yahoo following Microsoft’s decision to pull out of its hostile takeover of the company, it has not been a good time for the internet giant.

Not bidding

Microsoft hinted that they would reconsider its withdrawal following the Icahn move, but Ballmer has insisted that a complete buyout is no longer on the table.

"We are not bidding to buy Yahoo," Ballmer said at the launch of Microsoft's new research and development centre in Israel.

"Yet, we are trying to have discussions about deals with Yahoo that might create value, but not a whole acquisition of the company,” he added cryptically.