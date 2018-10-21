Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream: how to watch today's Milan derby in Serie A online

Live stream the Milan derby - where and when Today is the day for Inter vs AC Milan, taking place in the sides' mutual home – the famous San Siro stadium. Kick-off is 8.30pm locally, which is 7.30pm BST, 2.30pm ET, 11.30am PT and 4.30am Monday AET.

Club football doesn't throw up many games more attractive than the Derby della Madonnina - the Milan derby. And we're here to tell you how you can live stream Inter vs AC Milan no matter where you are in the world.

While third-place Inter jostle to keep leaders Juventus within sight in the Serie A title race, Milan are once again playing catch up, languishing down in 12th. Nevertheless, Gattuso's side can move within a point of their local rivals with a win here.

With each side so reliant on their respective Argentine strikers, this could well turn out to be a battle of Icardi vs Higuain. Inter's Icardi may be keeping his cross-city counterpart out of the latest Argentina squads, but it's former Juve hitman Higuain who has the edge in Serie A so far, with a goal more to his name.

Whatever happens on the pitch, the passion from the stands will be palpable as two giants of the game prepare to lock horns in one of the world's biggest derbies, so keep scrolling down to make sure you have a live stream of Inter vs AC Milan.

If you're in a country that's not showing live Serie A action on TV – don't sweat. With a VPN service you can connect to channels from a country that will have the match, enabling you to live stream the matches you want to see, wherever you are in the world.

Best of all, VPNs are extremely easy to use and we've rounded up some of the best platforms you can use below:

How to live stream Inter vs AC Milan live in the UK

Subscription service Eleven Sports has nabbed the Serie A rights from BT Sport for this season, meaning Italian football has a new home in the UK. Kick-off for this one is at 7.30pm BST. Eleven offers two different subscription options − a £5.99 monthly pass and a £59.99 annual pass. With your account, you can view games via the Eleven Sports website or through its app, available on iOS and Android. If you're outside the UK, you can still catch the Eleven Sports coverage of the Milan derby by downloading a VPN, setting your location to the UK, and tuning in that way.

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan: US live stream

In the US, ESPN has the rights for this season's Italian football and you will need to be a subscriber to streaming service ESPN+ to watch the Milan derby this Sunday. Kick-off is 2.30pm ET and 11.30am PT. You could also stream with services like Sling and Fubo – each of which has a free trial. And a VPN will let you access any of these chosen services if you're outside the US this weekend.

How to watch the Milan derby: Canada live stream

Streaming service DAZN ($20 per month) has acquired rights to show Serie A in Canada this season so get subscribing if you want to catch Inter vs AC Milan and more Italian football throughout the season. Kick-off for this one is 2.30pm Toronto time.

How to watch Internazionale vs AC Milan: Australia live stream

BeIN Sports is the Serie A broadcaster down under, with kick-off in the Milan derby at 4.30am Monday morning, so perhaps only the die-hards will make it! If you're a BeIN Sports subscriber and want to stream the coverage to your laptop or mobile device, BeIN Connect is the service you need.

Where else can I watch Serie A football using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch Serie A from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!

How to stream all the online action straight to you TV The ability to live stream all the football to your phone or tablet is undeniably useful - you don't have to miss a single goal, even if you're out of the house. But if you want to stream Serie A football from the internet to your TV, then picking up a streaming box might be useful. Check out our guide to the best streaming media players, where the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire are all included.

Main image courtesy of acmilan.com