Informatica may have just changed the game when it comes to CX data

Data management firm Informatica has unveiled a new enterprise-scale, cloud-native solution that should help companies rethink how they manage their customer experience (CX) strategy.

Customer 360 is an end-to-end SaaS solution that combines data integration, seamless connectivity, process orchestration, data quality, reference data management, and master data management within a single solution.

The Customer 360 solutions should help businesses to eliminate data duplication and improve security, allowing enterprises to deliver improved customer experience and marketing initiatives.

An industry-first

Because Customer 360 provides the industry’s first fully-managed all-in-one data management solution, enterprises can spend more time focusing on their customers. Instead of having to manage multiple point solutions to derive valuable insights, firms can gain a 360-degree view of the customer experience straight away, greatly boosting efficiency.

At the same time, Customer 360 allows businesses to markedly improve their sales effectiveness by enabling much more personalized customer engagement. With Informatica’s artificial intelligence engine, CLAIRE, underpinning the Customer 360 platform, insights can be drawn out of the customer data that would simply have been missed using manual processes.

“Customer experience remains the ultimate battleground where if you don’t innovate, you will be disrupted,” Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica, commented.

“Our new Customer 360 Saas Solution built on the Cloud and designed for enterprise-scale, is a game-changer for companies looking to truly transform how they address the perpetual shifts in consumer behavior in real-time with the agility and speed of a modern cloud-first, cloud-native Master Data Management solution.”