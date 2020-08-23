Indy 500 live stream 2020: how to watch the IndyCar race online from anywhere today

This may be the 104th Indy 500, but it's also one of many firsts. For the first time ever, it's not being held in May. It will also be the first of the Roger Penske era, the Team Penske owner having purchased the track last November. That's the same Team Penske that won last year's Indy 500, and 17 more before that. And for the first time, the 257,000-capacity stands at the gargantuan Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be devoid of fans. Fortunately, you can join in from home. Follow our guide as we explain where to find an Indy 500 live stream you can trust and watch all the racing action online from anywhere right now.

Indy 500 live stream - where and when? This year’s Indy 500 takes place on Sunday, August 23 at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. The race itself begins at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT, which is 7.30pm BST for those of you looking to tune in from the UK - but coverage starts an hour and a half earlier. If you plan on watching the whole event do prepare accordingly - the Indy 500 can last anywhere from three to five hours.

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso's quest for the legendary Motorsport Triple Crown is back on after last year's unexpected blip. The Spaniard has qualified this time, albeit in 26th place, behind his Arrow McLaren teammates Patricio O'Ward and Oliver Askew.

Marco Andretti has taken pole position, edging out five-time winner Scott Dixon by just 0.017mph - one of the tightest margins in Indy 500 history. It's the first time an Andretti has qualified in pole since 1987, when Marco's grandfather, Mario topped the grid.

Standing between the 33-year-old and the sweetest taste of milk in the world are 200 laps and 500 miles. There's also the small matter of 32 roaring rivals who'll be doing everything in their power to overtake him.

Takuma Sato completes the front row, with Rinus VeeKay, Ryan Hunter-Reay and James Hincliffe behind them. Last year's winner, Simon Pagenaud, starts alongside Alonso on row nine.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of IndyCar racing or just want to tune into the 104th Indianapolis 500 this weekend, we’ll show you how to live stream the Indy 500 event online from anywhere in the world.

Basketball fan? You should also check out our NBA playoffs live stream guide

Get an Indy 500 live stream from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream the Indy 500 below. But you might run into a problem trying to tune in if you're abroad right now - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred Indy 500 live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Try ExpressVPN today and get 3-months FREE with this deal ExpressVPN is our #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. That's thanks to its speed, security and sheer ease-of-use. Plus, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

View Deal

How to watch the 2020 Indy 500: live stream in the US

NBC is broadcasting the event at 1pm (10am PT) though the race will start later at 2.30pm ET. You can also stream the Indy 500 via the NBC Sports live streaming website on desktop and mobile but you will have to enter your cable provider’s credentials to get access to this stream. Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use instead - loads of which come with a completely free trial. The two best options in this case are:

Sling TV $35 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial. NBC is available in a number of major markets.

$35 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial. NBC is available in a number of major markets. fuboTV $19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $59.99 a month and includes 70 channels. There's a 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself. NBC is available throughout the country.

If you’d prefer to watch the Indy 500 without commercials along with every practice leading up to Sunday’s big event, you can do so by purchasing the NBC Sports Gold IndyCar Pass . Usually the annual pass costs $64.99 but NBC is offering a deal ahead of the Indy 500 where you can get it for just $39.99. In addition to additional coverage of the Indy 500, you also be able to watch every Indy Lights race this year, with the ability to stream full races on-demand or watch a shortened 30-minute Fast Forward recap.

And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into a broadcast.

How to watch the 2020 Indy 500: Canada live stream

In Canada, the Indy 500 is being shown on SportsNet 360 from 1pm ET / 10am PT. You can watch SportsNet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their service of choice regardless of their geography.

How to watch the 2020 Indy 500: UK live stream