India vs West Indies live stream: how to watch 2019 T20 series cricket from anywhere

Having met in the Caribbean at the tail end of the summer, India and and the West Indies meet again for another T20 series ahead of next year's T20 World Cup. And you can see all the action, no matter where you are in the world, by following our India vs West Indies live stream guide.

Last time out India won five out of six white-ball matches (the sixth was washed out) and the home side understandably go into the three match series which precedes a three match ODI series as heavy favorites.

India vs West Indies - where and when The dates, times and venues for the three-match day/night T20 series are as follows: 1st T20I Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad - December 6 2nd T20I Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram - December 8 3rd T20I Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - December 11 Each match starts at 7pm IST local time. So that's a 1.30pm GMT afternoon start for folk tuning in from the UK.

While India have been mostly in imperious form throughout the year, they come into this series off of a not entirely convincing 2-1 T20 series win over Bangladesh last month that they had been expected to win easily. While the Windies may draw encouragement from Bangladesh's showing, it's worth taking into account that India's star man Virat Kohli was allowed to sit out that entire series and he'll return to lead the side once again here on home turf.

While the Windies may have clocked up their first ODI series win in five years with a 3-0 victory over Afghanistan last month, they lost the corresponding T20 series 2-1 - an unexpected humbling that will have rocked an already fragile confidence running through the team.

Can the Windies manage a morale boosting series win, or will the hosts maintain their impressive T20 form? Follow the instructions below to find out how to grab an India vs West Indies live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Live stream India vs West Indies from outside your country

In India, the UK, Australia or New Zealand and looking to find out how to watch the T20 matches between India vs West Indies? We've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the series in your region below.

But if you're away from home country - maybe abroad on business or on holiday - but still want to tune in to your domestic coverage of the match then you'll run in to issues. Because of broadcaster geo-blocking, you won't be able to watch online from overseas. By using a VPN however, you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching a potentially illegal feed from a dodgy Reddit link.

We've tested all the major VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of the bunch, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option in our best VPN services list. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN Once you've installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. It's really easy to do. An if you do have any issues, ExpressVPN's awesome 24/7 customer service should get you sorted.

How to watch the T20 series in India

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports 1 is the official broadcaster of the T20 series on TV. Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. And it's not just cricket that Hotstar has on show, the above subscription also gets you access to hit US TV shows. Play is set to start each day at 7pm IST local time.

How stream India vs West Indies live in the UK

You need to have Sky TV in order to watch the games in the UK, but they're not on the traditional Sky Sports channels. Instead, Indian broadcaster Star has the rights with coverage starting at 1.20pm GMT each day on the Star Gold channel, which is available on any standard plan. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

Live stream India vs West Indies Test series in Australia

For cricket fans in Australia looking to watch the action from the sub-continent, Fox Sports and the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage of India vs West Indies, with the coverage starting at 12.20am AEDT each day. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to get an India vs West Indies live stream in New Zealand