India vs West Indies live stream: how to watch 2019 ODI series cricket from anywhere

India have been in excellent form across all formats of cricket this year, but the West Indies pushed them all the way during the T20 matches of their tour earlier this month. Can the visitors pull off a shock win? You can see all the action, no matter where you are in the world, by following our India vs West Indies live stream guide.

The attention now turns to a three match ODI series between the two teams, with the slightly longer version of the game likely to suit hosts who are ranked second in ODI rankings behind world champions England, with the Windies pinned back in 7th in the charts.

India vs West Indies ODI cricket - where and when The dates, times and venues for the three ODI series matches are as follows: 1st ODI MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - December 15 2nd ODI Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - December 18 3rd ODI Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - December 22 Each match starts at 2pm IST local time. So that's an 8.30am GMT morning start for folk tuning in from the UK.

It's a mere three months since the last showdown in the ODI format between the two sides - a three match series which saw Virat Kohli and co thrash the Windies in their own home by claiming a 2-0 win after the first match had been washed out.

The Windies will nevertheless draw encouragement from their assured 3-0 triumph in the 50-over format over Afghanistan last month. While skipper Kieron Pollard looks set to lead an unchanged side from the T20 series into the opening match, India have drafted in Mayank Agarwal who replaces Shikhar Dhawan after the southpaw batsman failed to recover from a knee injury.

You can watch all the action from the ODI series by following the instructions below on how to grab an India vs West Indies live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Live stream India vs West Indies from outside your country

In India, the UK, Australia or New Zealand and looking to find out how to watch the ODI matches between India vs West Indies? We've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the series in your region below.

But if you're away from home country - maybe abroad on business or on holiday - but still want to tune in to your domestic coverage of the match then you'll run in to issues. Because of broadcaster geo-blocking, you won't be able to watch online from overseas. By using a VPN however, you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching a potentially illegal feed from a dodgy Reddit link.

We've tested all the major VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of the bunch, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option in our best VPN services list. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN Once you've installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. It's really easy to do. An if you do have any issues, ExpressVPN's awesome 24/7 customer service should get you sorted.

How to watch the ODI series in India

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports 1 is the official broadcaster of the ODI series on TV. Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. And it's not just cricket that Hotstar has on show, the above subscription also gets you access to hit US TV shows. Play is set to start each day at 2pm IST local time.

How stream India vs West Indies live in the UK

You need to have Sky TV in order to watch the games in the UK, but they're not on the traditional Sky Sports channels. Instead, Indian broadcaster Star has the rights with coverage starting at 7.50am GMT each day on the Star Gold channel, which is available on any standard plan. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

Live stream India vs West Indies ODI series in Australia

For cricket fans in Australia looking to watch the action from the sub-continent, Fox Sports and the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage of India vs West Indies, with the coverage starting at 7.20pm AEDT each day. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to get an India vs West Indies live stream in New Zealand