India vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch the Cricket World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

The last two teams in the 2019 Cricket World Cup that stand unbeaten go head-to-head today in Nottingham for what looks set to be a cracking match. You can watch the action no matter where you are in the world by using our guide below to getting an India vs New Zealand live stream.

Live stream India vs New Zealand - where and when Match 18 is Thursday's only game and takes place at Trent Bridge, home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club. Play is due to begin at 10.30am BST - that's 9.30pm NZST and 3pm in India, so Kiwi fans may need some tactical sleeping in the daytime if you're planning on watching the whole match.

Having already clocked up big wins against the likes of Australia and South Africa, India rightly go into today’s match having nothing to fear against the tournament’s other team with a 100% record.

While India have taken on two of the tournaments more fancied teams, Thursday’s game represents New Zealand’s first proper test following three routine wins thus far. Nevertheless, the Black Caps will also go into the game confident, not least because they were run out winners in a World Cup warm up between the two sides in the run-up to the tournament.

With both batting outfits in strong form, and Trent Bridge‘s flat pitch traditionally a high scoring ground, winning the toss could prove crucial today. Match 18 is shaping up to be one of the tournament's most anticipated games. You'll be able to watch it from anywhere in the world if you follow our India vs New Zealand live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India, we've got all the details about who is broadcasting the game in your region below.

If you're outside of your home country and looking to watch the action you'll likely find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. However, by using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without needing to resort to an unreliable feed from an illegal website.

How to stream today’s match online in India

Star India/Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between India vs New Zealand is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to live stream today’s match in New Zealand

Sky has the exclusive broadcast rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. For Kiwis tuning in to see if their side can maintain their winning run, the game starts at 9.30pm NZST. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch today's match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST today.

How to stream India vs New Zealand live in the UK

Sky Sports have the exclusive rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, so you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from India vs New Zealand and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from home you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming the action as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch India vs New Zealand: US live stream