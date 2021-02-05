India vs England live stream 2021: how to watch 1st Test cricket online anywhere

Two of the best red ball teams in the world come together today for the opening salvo in what should be a cracking series - the hosts fresh off a historic win in Australia, and the tourists taking two-from-two against Sri Lanka back home. Read on as we explain how to get a India vs England live stream and watch this 1st Test cricket match online, no matter where in the world you are right now.

India vs England live stream: 1st Test 2021 Date: Friday, February 5 - Tuesday, February 9 Start time: 9.30am IST / 4am GMT Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai TV channel and live stream: Channel 4 (UK) | Star Sports Network/Disney+ Hotstar VIP (India) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Perhaps worryingly for Joe Root's visitors, India will have an even stronger side for this series than they put out against Australia, in addition to home field advantage. Although the loss to injury of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is a blow, India are set to welcome back skipper Virat Kohli plus Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah Ravi Ashwin.

The tourists also have some notable additions to the side that chalked up a 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka last month, and will be bolstered by the return of star players Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes after both were rested.

Joe Root was in exceptional form against Sri Lanka, and England will be hoping their skipper will be able to lead the way in what looks likely to prove a much sterner challenge against an in-form side.

Follow our guide for all the information you need to find a reliable India vs England live stream today and watch the 2021 1st Test cricket match wherever you are in the world.

How to watch India vs England from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to watch a FREE India vs England live stream online in the UK

First class cricket will be making a welcome return to Channel 4 this week, after the network made a successful last-gasp bid to snap up broadcast rights for the entire England vs India Test series. As well as being able to watch via linear TV, you'll also be able to stream coverage via Channel 4's All4 online service on your PC or via its mobile apps for Android and iOS. This means anyone located in the UK can watch all of the service's content for FREE. Registration takes seconds, but you should be in possession of a valid TV license, as this now extends to digital content as well as traditional box viewing. At the time of writing, timings for Channel 4's coverage have not been confirmed, however the first ball is set to be played on Friday, February 5 at 4am GMT. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

India vs England live stream 2021: how to watch 1st Test cricket online in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the platform of choice for watching this Test match series as it now hosts Star Sports cricket coverage. There are two different subscription option available for the streaming service - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The former has a monthly as well as an annual subscription payment plan, while the latter is only available as yearly subscription option. In terms of content, the main difference between the two subscription options is that Disney+ Hotstar Premium gives you access to western TV shows, movies, and original Disney+ content in English, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is restricted primarily to content in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The asking price for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream India vs England: watch the 1st Test online in Australia

The exclusive Australian broadcaster for this ODI series action is Fox Sports. Alongside Fox, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Coverage starts on Kayo at 2.50pm AEDT on Friday. Australians abroad can access Kayo and other top Aussie streaming services from anywhere in the world with the help of a VPN - our latest 2021 testing showing that our recommended Virtual Private Network is working well with the service.

How to watch India vs England: live stream 1st Test cricket online in New Zealand

Sky has exclusive rights to show England's Test series matches against India, with Sky Sport 2 the channel the action to head to for your cricket fix. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go. Coverage of the Test series is due to start each day at 4pm NZDT.



India vs England live stream: where to watch 2021 cricket in the US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is usually where you'll find all the big cricket action in the US, but strangely this 1st Test between India and England isn't being covered. It's still a good option for cricket fans in North America (also available in Canada) and is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more - but it's not your solution today. As we've said, we can't find a confirmed India vs England TV channel or streaming listing for the 1st Test, but it might be on Hotstar US instead - watch this space. Alternatively, check out the VPN route as described above if you're in the US from a country where the match is being shown.

