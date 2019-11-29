If you need a 2TB SanDisk SSD, this Black Friday SSD deal can't be missed

The best SSDs (or 'solid state drives') offer a smart upgrade to regular old hard drives, and are more accessible than ever – especially on Black Friday! We've already seen an Intel 660p 1TB SSD for $82, but we might have seen the most jaw-dropping Black Friday SSD deal yet. Not in the US? Check out some global SSD prices at the end of this article.

Right now at Amazon, you can pick up the SanDisk Ultra 2 TB SATA SSD for just $179. There are a ton of cheap SSDs on sale for Black Friday this year, but this might be the cheapest one in this capacity. Now, this isn't the best or fastest SSD on the market, but if you just need some raw storage that's faster than an archaic spinning drive, this isn't a bad option.

SanDisk Ultra 2TB SATA SSD: $319.99 $179.99 at Amazon

The SanDisk Ultra 2TB Internal SATA Solid State Drive is a great SSD if you need that extra bit of space for your files and applications. It boasts 560MB/s sequential read and 530MB/sec write speeds, as well as an advanced 3D NAND structure for added reliability.

View Deal

This SSD is rated at 560MB/s, which is pretty much what you can expect from a SATA III drive in 2019 – that interface has pretty much reached its theoretical limits. And, while this drive is lacking some of the security and endurance features that more expensive SATA drives offer, those don't matter all that much for most everyday users.

Basically, if you need a large, speedy SSD, you can't really go wrong with this one. Since it's a 2.5-inch SATA drive, it'll be compatible with pretty much everything, whether it's a Gaming PC, an old laptop or even your PS4. And, while this deal is US-only, there are a ton of deals on this SSD all over the world – we've included some below.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.