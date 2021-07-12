If wireless speakers were made in the 1800s, they’d probably look like the Sony LSPX-S3

Sony has announced the LSPX-S3 wireless speaker, which looks like an old school lantern, which Sony says will offer “widespread crystal clear sound through [an] organic glass tweeter” while softly illuminating your surroundings.

The Sony LSPX-S3 wireless speaker will be available to purchase in August 2021 for £315 (around $439 / AU$589), though there’s no word yet on when – and whether – the speaker will be released worldwide.

Even though it doesn’t look like a speaker, it seems that Sony wants to put sound first with the LSPX-S3, as it features three actuators surrounding the speaker to help push sound in all directions. Those, working alongside the glass tweeter, could provide a clear sound with a solid mid-range balance. There’s also a bass boost mode and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to connect your device to the speaker without a cable.

The old is new again

The most striking aspect of the Sony LSPX-S3 is its design, which looks wonderfully retro without being gaudy. The subtle glass design brings to mind a candle or an old lantern, emphasized by the soft illumination the speaker’s lighting provides.

The only obvious drawback we can see so far is the relatively short battery life, lasting just 8 hours on a full charge. It’s handy that the speaker is portable, but existing alternatives like the Sonos Roam lasts around 10 hours on a full charge and cost half as much.

It will also be interesting to see how the speaker compares to other hybrid speakers like the Sonos IKEA Symfonisk Lamp speaker. We loved its well-balanced sound, clever home cinema integration, and Sonos system compatibility, though we didn’t feel it was the best speaker we’ve ever tested.

Still, we can see the Sony LSPX-S3 appealing to a crowd that likes novel, stylish designs for wireless speakers, and if the sound is as clear and high-quality as the company claims, it could still present a worthwhile purchase for audio enthusiasts looking for something a little bit different.