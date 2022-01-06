HyperX's latest Cloud Alpha Wireless headset has nearly two weeks battery life

Audio player loading…

Gaming peripheral maker HyperX has revealed a wireless version of its popular Cloud Alpha headset at CES 2022. But the lack of wires isn’t its most notable element. According to HyperX, the headset boasts up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge. That’s 12 and a half days of juice.

That hefty battery life looks to be its primary feature, with HyperX claiming it offers the longest-lasting battery of any wireless gaming headset around. Whether it can deliver on that title remains to be seen, but it’s certainly in the running. Most headsets of this kind last for around 20 to 40 hours before needing a recharge.

Other than the battery pack, this version of the Cloud Alpha headset is largely similar to its wired predecessor. It features DTS X surround sound, a noise-canceling removable microphone, and slimmer dual chamber drivers. It’s heavier, though, given the battery, but still comes in at a fairly typical 11.8 ounces.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset is expected to release in February this year for $199.99 (around £147 / AU$ 274).

Analysis: Great charge for a great headset

The Cloud Alpha has become known as something of a go-to affordable headset. In our review of the Cloud Alpha headset , we reckoned it was one of the best gaming headsets in its price bracket. Add a few audio improvements and mega battery life to that, and you’ve got a mixture that’s a sure winner.

Of course, the big question remains: can HyperX actually deliver a headset with a 300-hour battery life? It’s a tall order and without greater details from the manufacturer as to how they achieved an extended battery without making significant sacrifices to weight and sleekness, we’ll have to get our hands on the kit before making any definitive judgments.

That’s not the only release HyperX is cooking up. During CES, it also announced the Cloud II Gaming headset, which packs an audio control box to customize its 7.1 virtual surround sound and is due to release in March for $100. It also revealed its Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller for PC and Android, which is billed for March at $50, alongside a new Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse coming in February at $80.