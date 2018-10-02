Huawei Watch GT specs leak is everything we expected from the Watch 3

Huawei has been relatively quiet this year when it comes to new smartwatches, but a new rumor suggests we'll see one alongside the upcoming Mate 20 range of phones.

A leak from Israeli website Wisebuy claims the device will be called the Huawei Watch GT, and it's set to focus on improving the battery life over stuffing in new features.

The spec list suggests the watch will have a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a 454 x 454 resolution. That's alongside built-in GPS features, a continuous heart rate tracker, the ability to monitor sweep and swim tracking too with a 5 ATM rating.

All of that seems around what you'd expect from a new smartwatch in 2018, but a previous rumor from SlashLeaks suggests the watch is set to sport a two week battery life too.

The Huawei Watch 2 was only capable of lasting a couple of days, so if it can get two whole weeks from a single charge that'll be quite impressive. That figure is thought to be an estimate of normal usage, while if you're using the always-on mode it'll be cut down to around a week.

If you're set to go running with the watch, it'll be able to last for 20 hours while pinging GPS.

Two whole weeks?

According to the leak from Wisebuy, that'll be all done by a 420mAh battery inside the watch. If that's the case, there will have to be some impressive optimization here, and it may be the company has opted for the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 chipset to achieve this.

If not, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei, has said he'd like the company to include its artificial intelligence features – like the ones you'll find on a recent Huawei smartphone – inside the watch to help improve battery life.

It may be the company has found a way to do that, or Huawei may have some other way of achieving this. We also don't yet know if this watch will come running Wear OS or if there will be alternative software on the device either.

If this device is real, we expect to learn more about the Huawei Watch GT on October 16 when the company is set to announce the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones.

