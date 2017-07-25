Huawei Watch 2 Porsche Design may not be as expensive as you'd expect

Huawei's most expensive wearable yet is now out in the UK, but you may not be shocked by the price considering the market the Porsche Design product is aiming at.

The Huawei Watch 2 Porsche Design is on sale through the designer's website right now and costs €795, which is around £710 ($925, AU$1170).

Despite being on sale in the UK there's no exact pricing in pound sterling yet, so that's just an estimate above but you are able to buy a version that's ready for the UK.

Right now there's no clear plan for a release of the Watch 2 Porsche Design in the US or Australia, but considering the Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design didn't launch in either of those markets last year we won't hold out hope for a worldwide release.

How much would you pay?

The cheapest version of the Huawei Watch 2 costs £329 ($299, around AU$450) with a 4G model costing just over half the price of the Porsche Design version at £379 (around $400, AU$520).

Considering the price some people spend on watches though, you may think the Porsche Design Huawei Watch is an affordable product.

It does come with a more premium look and feel than the normal version of the Watch 2, plus alternative smartwatches like the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 or the Apple Watch Edition cost at least double the price of the Porsche Design Huawei Watch.

With the launch of this premium model, it may pave the way for us to see more upcoming Huawei products such as the rumored Mate 10 and P11 getting the Porsche Design treatment too.

