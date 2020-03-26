Huawei P40 launch live blog: today's big phone unveiling as it happens

James Peckham
The Huawei P40 is almost here, and after a turbulent year for the Chinese company this is Huawei's opportunity to show off its top-end handsets that it hopes will blow away competition like the Samsung Galaxy S20.
Today (March 26) is the launch for the Huawei P40 family, and due to the coronavirus pandemic the company has decided to pull it Paris launch, so just have an online-only event.
James Peckham
That means we'll be seeing Richard Yu (CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group) and other representatives take to a stage somewhere in the world, where they will unveil the handset to an audience-less room.
Below we'll be talking you through all of the details of the Huawei P40 launch as they happen, plus we'll give you the latest ahead of the launch itself throughout today too.
Huawei P40 launch live blog
James Peckham
All times in UK Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
James Peckham
10:05 - Oh, and we forgot to mention we have a guide that tells you how to watch the Huawei P40 launch live. That way you can follow along with the launch as we talk about it in this live blog.
James Peckham
09:50 - It's a matter of hours until we'll be hearing about the Huawei P40 series, and we've put together this live blog so you can follow along with the latest as it happens. The launch is set to start at 1PM GMT / 9AM ET / 6AM PT / 11PM AEST.
What are we expecting to see today? It's anticipated that Huawei will announce a variety of new products, and we've put together a handy guide to them below from the current leaks and rumors.
- Huawei P40 - The Huawei P40 won't be the top-end handset from the company, but it's still set to be a flagship that's suitable for the average person.
- Huawei P40 Pro - We're expecting big camera upgrades for the whole P40 series, but it's likely a lot of them will be debuting on the P40 Pro considering the shooter the company included on the P30 Pro.
- Huawei P40 Pro Premium - This is a new line in the Huawei family, and it's rumored to be the top-end handset money can buy from the company. Exactly what it'll do differently to the other two phones is currently unclear.
- Huawei Watch GT 2e - This is a strange one. Huawei has confirmed it's coming, but it seems to just be a redesign of Watch GT 2. With a name like GT 2e, that may mean it's a more affordable product though.
- Something else - Huawei is always keen on having a surprise at its launches so we may hear about something we haven't seen leaked before.