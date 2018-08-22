Huawei Mate 20 Lite was just confirmed by a UK network

Huawei has yet to confirm any details of its next series of phones, but we've just had the Huawei Mate 20 Lite name confirmed in an email from UK mobile network Vodafone.

A message sent from the network to TechRadar confirms the phone will be available soon, and you'll be able to get it directly from Vodafone. It doesn't include an exact release date for the phone.

Leaks and rumors suggest we'll see a Huawei Mate 20 as well as a top tier Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 Lite.

We expect the Mate 20 Lite will be a parred down version of the other two phones with slightly lesser specs and what we would expect to be a lower price.

When is it coming?

Exactly why Vodafone is confirming this phone before the official launch from Huawei is unclear. We've asked Vodafone for comment on the launch, and we'll update this article as soon as we hear more.

Originally we expected to hear more about the new phone series in October - that's a year after the launch of the Huawei Mate 10 series - but this email suggests it'll be ready sooner.

It may be the company is readying itself to launch the three new handsets at IFA 2018, which is set to start next week. We likely won't know anything for certain until August 31 when Huawei is hosting a conference at the big Berlin tech show.