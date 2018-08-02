Huawei Mate 20 Lite pictured online as Mate 20 launch rolls into view

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite - the smaller, less-featured version of the expected Mate 20 - has been spotted on a Chinese certification site.

Many phones have rolled through Tenaa in the past ahead of launch, as they're verified to comply with regulations to be sold in certain territories.

The pictures of the phone don't give a lot away: there's a smaller earpiece, a longer display and dual cameras on the rear of the phone.

There's a clear design aesthetic going on, but it's possible that Huawei hasn't supplied final images of the device - it states that the design might not be the final color mix, so it's possible there are refinements to be made.

Not a lot to see

The two rear cameras are protruding, so we can assume they'll be of decent quality. We don't have many rumors of the Mate 20 camera spec, but if it has three sensors like the P20 Pro, this will be a step down.

We're expecting it to lack the latest chipset from Huawei, have a battery around 3,600mAh and a screen that tips over 6-inches, possibly through being extended closer to the edges of the phone.

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite launch date will likely be around October this year - so stay tuned to find out more.

Image 1 of 4 All images credit: Tenaa Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4