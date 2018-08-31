Huawei Mate 20 Lite arrives with a big screen and AI smarts

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite has been launched at IFA 2018, and it's the first of several handsets to bear the Mate 20 name.

Huawei's flagship Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are tipped to launch in October, but the Chinese firm has decided to get ahead of itself with the introduction of the entry-level Mate 20 Lite.

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite boasts a large 6.3-inch, 19.5:9, full HD+ display, Kirin 710 chipset, 4GB of RAM, dual rear cameras (20MP+2MP), dual front cameras (24MP+2MP) and a 3,750mAh battery.

AI inside

A common theme that runs through all of Huawei's latest smartphones is AI, and the Mate 20 Lite is no different, with a strong focus on its computer smarts.

Features such as the AI Shopping Assistant (where the AI identifies an item and shares a link to where it can be bought online) and AI Noise Cancellation (which nullifies noisy backgrounds for high-quality conversations) come built into the Mate 20 Lite.

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite release date is set for October, and in the UK it will cost £379 (around $500, AU$680). There's currently no word on whether it'll come to other markets, but we'll update this article once we know more.