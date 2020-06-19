Huawei could be building an AMD-powered desktop PC to take on Lenovo, Dell and HP

Huawei is apparently testing a PC built around an AMD Ryzen 4000 APU, as the device has been spotted in a leaked benchmark.

Well-known hardware leaker Rogame highlighted the 3DMark result which – assuming it isn’t somehow faked – shows a Huawei PC running Windows 10 and built around a Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G chip.

As Rogame observes, there’s no discrete graphics card present, so this PC is entirely built around the APU, and might just be a small form-factor (seriously compact) device.

As this is a Ryzen Pro APU, the machine would be aimed at the business market, but if Huawei is indeed making a push to secure desktop PC territory, we could reasonably expect a wide array of machines coming from the manufacturer.

All this remains salt-laden speculation, naturally, but this is definitely one potential avenue of expansion for Huawei that we’ll be keeping a close eye on.

Renoir power

AMD’s ‘Renoir’ Ryzen 4000 chips are keenly awaited, reportedly offering a major boost over their predecessors. The Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G is purportedly set to be a six-core (12-thread) APU with a stock speed of 3.7GHz and boost to 4.3GHz. Its integrated Radeon graphics runs with seven Vega Compute Units and will be clocked at 1,900MHz, going by the rumor mill, and the numbers presented by this latest leak match up with all that.

As you’re doubtless aware, Huawei already makes a range of laptops, including a number of MateBook models like the Huawei MateBook X Pro (which seriously impressed us with its battery life).

Indeed, the Huawei MateBook 13 makes the cut for our best laptops of 2020 roundup, being a superb value proposition for those who are interested in the best laptop deals on the boil right now.

