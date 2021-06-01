HP brings the power with new Elite and Pro desktop PCs

HP has announced new business PCs in its Elite and Pro ranges powered by the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 desktop chips.

The EliteDesk 805 G8 series and the ProDesk 405 G8 series were announced at Computex 2021, with both expansions consiting of a desktop mini PC and a small factor PC each.

HP refers to the new releases as the "the world's smallest and most powerful AMD-based Ultra Small Form Factor business-class” computers. They are also amongst the quietest as they enable users to tune the fans for low decibels or for maximum performance.

Remote professionals

The line, HP argues, is designed for the new remote working professionals that need "speed, flexible connectivity options, and always-on reliability to handle demanding tasks, intense graphics, and complex workflows with large files and applications."

The Desktop Mini PCs in the lineup can be mounted behind a monitor, while the small form factor PCs offer plenty of expansion options thanks to two bays, two half-height slots, three M.2 slots, and 11 USB ports.

All the four PCs ship with Windows 10 Pro and include the HP Wolf Security for Business endpoint security solution. However, HP hasn’t shared any details about the pricing and availability of the business PCs.

