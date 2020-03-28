HP brings advanced threat protection to SMBs and remote workers

HP Inc has announced a number of new advanced security solutions designed to provide enterprises, SMBs and remote workers with complete threat protection.

The company's new offerings include HP Pro Security Edition, HP Proactive Security and HP Sure Click Enterprise.

HP Pro Security Edition provides SMBs with advanced application isolation and deep learning endpoint protection on Windows 10 PCs. The security suite also includes HP Sure Sense Pro which provides users with a deep learning AI-based protection solution and HP Sure Click Pro which offers isolation protection for browsers, files and applications.

HP Sure Click and HP Sure Sense complement each other and are powered by a deep-learning cloud that is constantly connected and updating the software, isolating threats, and monitoring application health. This complete threat protection solution is even able to address all known and unknown cyberattacks while combating threats that are often missed by traditional antivirus software.

Protecting businesses of all sizes

HP Proactive Security is a managed service that helps SMBs defend against cyberattacks without having to change user behavior or increase the workload of their IT teams. The service provides advanced protection that is monitored and managed by cybersecurity experts from HP.

Businesses can rest easy as their data and devices are secured with multiple layers of proactive protection that apply advanced deep learning and isolation technologies to protect endpoints and help reduce risk.

Designed for enterprises and government organizations, HP Sure Click Enterprise protects endpoints from even the most sophisticated attackers while providing detailed, real-time threat intelligence to security teams. The solution supports all Windows 8 and Windows 10 devices and it also protects user's credentials from phishing attacks.

To help support the recent surge of remote workers and protect them from web, email and document-based threats, HP will offer HP Sure Click Pro to users free of charge until September 30th.

President of personal systems at HP Inc, Alex Cho explained in a press release how these new solutions can help protect businesses of all sizes, saying:

“In today’s environment, the PC is more relevant than ever, and security is a critical concern. With growing cybersecurity threats, there is a real need for security solutions that help protect, detect, and recover. HP’s new offerings provide a unique combination of cloud, AI and its hardware-enforced security technologies to deliver a more protected future to combat evolving cybersecurity threats for every business segment – from growing businesses to large enterprises.”