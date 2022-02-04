How to watch Winter Olympics opening ceremony live stream 2022 for free

Audio player loading…

The stage is once again set at Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing for the opening ceremony of an Olympic Games – only this time it's the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony. With Chinese movie director Zhang Yimou back for an encore, it promises to be another cracker. Read on as we explain the best free ways to watch the Winter Olympics opening ceremony live stream for Beijing 2022, no matter where in the world you are. Let the Games begin!

Winter Olympics opening ceremony live stream 2022 Date: Friday, February 4 Time: 8pm CST / 12pm GMT / 7am ET / 4am PT / 11pm AEDT Venue: Bird's Nest Stadium, Beijing FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | 7Plus (AU) | CBC (CA) Further coverage: Peacock TV (US) | Discovery+ (EU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Beijing 2022 grand opening will be squeezed into just over an hour and a half of theatrics and pyrotechnics at a sub-zero Beijing National Stadium, starring official Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen (a giant panda encased in a shell of ice), and around 3,000 performers.

It's a far cry from Yimou's lavish 4-hour, 15,000-strong epic of 2008, a show that set the benchmark for all opening ceremonies to follow. The director of Hero and House of Flying Daggers has teased at least one spectacular flourish with the lighting of the cauldron, which will be carried out in a manner unlike any the world has ever seen before.

It's time to get started, then. The event begins on Friday, February 4, and the good news is that it's easy to get a FREE Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony live stream from anywhere.

Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony for FREE

One of the best things about the Winter Olympics is that loads of the action, including the opening ceremony, is being shown for free around the world.

Those living in the UK have the benefit of the BBC One's free-to-air coverage for example, which can also be live streamed on BBC iPlayer.

Those living in Australia have the benefit of Channel 7's free-to-air coverage, which can be live streamed on 7Plus, while Canadians can tap into CBC's free live stream. Citizens of these countries travelling abroad can watch the free coverage by using a VPN. Full details below.

How to live stream Winter Olympics opening ceremony from outside your country

Without wishing to state the obvious, the Winter Olympics is a global event, and there should be a way to watch the opening ceremony no matter where you are. But if you're abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictons may stand in your way of getting a Beijing 2022 opening ceremony live stream.

But there's a really easy way around that problem. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch Winter Olympics opening ceremony from anywhere

How to get a FREE Winter Olympics opening ceremony live stream in the UK

The Winter Olympics opening ceremony is being televised on BBC One, with coverage starting at 11.30am GMT on Friday morning, ahead of its 12pm start. This, of course, means that it will be completely FREE to watch. If you're not in front of a TV, BBC iPlayer is the best way to live stream the show. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV Licence). Not in the UK for the start of the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to watch Winter Olympics opening ceremony in the US with or without cable

How to watch Winer Olympics Opening Ceremony FREE: live stream in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics opening ceremony for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7, with the show set to get underway at 11pm AEDT on Friday night. If you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plus streaming service, which works across a range of different devices, including phones, computers and smart TVs. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

How to watch Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Canada for FREE

CBC is providing coverage of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Canada, which is great because its coverage is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. But brace yourself for an early start, with the show set to begin at 7am ET / 4am PT on Friday morning. Meanwhile, a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem, offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

How to watch Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Europe

You can get full coverage of every single 2022 Winter Olympics sports event and session with Discovery+ in Europe. Subscription is £4.99 per month but there's no contract, so you can cancel at any time. Try before you buy with the Discovery+ 7-day FREE trial. If you like it, the half-price annual plan (£29.99/year) is well worth considering. Discovery Plus includes its all-new Cube virtual studio for Beijing 2022. This is an area to access live and on-demand coverage of all the events including demonstrations of the technical aspect of each discipline. It's available to most European countries on a host of smart devices (including smart TVs, tablets, mobiles and streaming sticks) but don't forget that you can watch while abroad by using a VPN, as outlined above.

How to watch Winter Olympics opening ceremony: live stream in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. You'll have to stay up late though, with the Beijing 2022 opening ceremony set to start at 1am NZDT on Friday night/Saturday morning. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

More ways to watch the Winter Olympics opening ceremony online in 2022

As we say, there won't be many places around the world where a live stream of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in 2021 won't be available. Just some may be more free to watch than others.

There isn't a more comprehensive or clear to understand list on the internet than the one on Wikipedia. If you want to know who's showing a Beijing 2022 opening ceremony live stream where you are, then check out the list there.