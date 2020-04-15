How to watch What We Do In The Shadows: stream season 2 online for free anywhere

Housemates getting on your nerves during the coronavirus lockdown? Then you'll surely relate to a group of four vampires that have been rooming together in Staten Island for the last few hundred years. Here's how to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 2 - stream new episodes online from anywhere in the world with our guide.

What We Do In The Shadows season 2 cheat sheet What We Do In The Shadows season 2 premieres on Wednesday, April 15 , when episodes 1 and 2 will be aired back-to-back on FX. The new run of the bloodsucking mockumentary features 10 episodes for fans to enjoy - but arguably the best part is anyone without cable can watch it for FREE on Sling TV as part of the service's new Happy Hour promotion.

For those who might be new to the show, What We Do In the Shadows follows the lives of Nandor the Relentless, Laszlo Cravensworth, Nadja and Colin Robinson - four vamps who live together in one of the duller parts of New York City.

The quartet of bloodsuckers is nominally led by Nandor, played by 41-year-old British actor Kayvan Novak. Some readers may recognize him from the shows like Fonejacker, or the film Four Lions, but in this instance he's all-vampire and is loyally served by his 'patient familiar', Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), who dreams of one day becoming undead himself - because of a certain Antonio Banderas movie.

Nandor's chief rival is English nobleman Laszlo Cravensworth - the always-hilarious Matt Berry of The IT Crowd, Mighty Boosh and Year of the Rabbit fame. In What We Do In The Shadows, he's married to his vampire and roomie Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), though their relationship might not be quite what it seems.

The bloodsucking household is rounded out by a Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), a 'daywalker' vampire who the others secretly envy because he displays few outward signs of vampirism and is thus able to walk among the living - and even hold down an office job that pays most of the rent.

Whether you're new to this ridiculous, supernatural mockumentary - which is one of best Hulu shows around right now - or can't wait to see who gets it in the neck next, here's how to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 2 and stream every episode online for free no matter where you are in the world.

Watch What We Do In The Shadows online from outside your country

The coronavirus has put things like holidays and work trips on the backburner for the time being but the fact is international travel will one day resume - and you may even be stuck outside your country of origin, for whatever reason, right now. If and when that's the case, you could be forgiven for wanting a taste of home comforts.

If that means streaming the services you normally would, geo-blocking can prove to be a major obstacle - but fortunately there's an easy solution. Using a little handy trick, you can get around these pesky digital borders using a VPN. This will allow you to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 2 by changing your IP to your nation of residence. Which VPN is best for you? Let's take a look.

After extensive testing, our personal favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on pretty much whatever device you have, be it laptop, mobile, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games console, etc, so that it thinks it is in a different location. We consider ExpressVPN to be the best because it's so easy and straightforward. It also has very fast connections and watertight security. You can try it with a 30-day money back guarantee, or go for a much better value annual plan where there's a massive 49% off and an extra 3 months free. Once you have it, go ahead and open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' to virtually transport yourself home - it's super easy to do. Once you've changed to an appropriate region, you just need to go to your home broadcaster and then you're ready to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 2 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Watch We Do In The Shadows season 2 for free

Below, we'll tell you how to watch Watch We Do In The Shadows online from countries where the show is particularly popular. However, we'll cut to chase and tell you right now that the best option for streaming the nocturnal comedy is via Sling TV.

The over-the-top US streaming service has launched a new Happy Hour Promotion that sees it offering everything from What We Do In The Shadows to Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 for free.

If you're a cord-cutter or don't have cable for whatever reason, this makes it a great option. The promotion includes free live TV from 5pm to midnight local time every night in the US, and for anyone who would normally use Sling but CAN'T because of geo-blocking, simply follow the above guide and use a VPN to gain easy access.

How to watch Watch What We Do In The Shadows season 2 for free in the US

As we've said, those without access to cable and more specifically FX need look no further than Sling TV, a great value streaming service where What We Do In The Shadows season 2 can be watched for free as part of its Happy Hour promotion. Using Sling, you can watch the latest episodes every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT, exactly as it airs on TV. And if you like what you see, you can take advantage of its latest deal and get your first month of Sling TV for just $20 for a limited time. The show is also available on other streaming services, most notably Hulu, which starts from just $5.99 a month and even offers a FREE trial. The benefit here is that it's also got all of season 1 of What We Do In The Shadows available on-demand, so those looking to binge-watch the show can potentially do so for free using the great value service. And remember, if you've mismatched a holiday or just so happen to be out of the US when you want to watch it - you can always use a VPN.

Despite having a distinct British flavour about it, What We Do In The Shadows season 2 won't be shown in the UK at the same time as in the US - there's a wait in store for viewers on this side of the pond. Based on last season's UK premiere on BBC 2, we'd expect it to be land some time in May - though should clarify that nothing has been confirmed beyond a 'summer 2020' release date for the show. When it does and assuming it's still carried by the BBC, this means you'll be able to stream it online for free using the broadcaster's iPlayer digital service - provided you've got a valid TV license, of course. Anyone in the UK who would normally use a US streaming service to watch shows like What We Do In The Shadows at home should remember that using a VPN can help them get around pesky geo-blocking restrictions - and tune into FREE viewing via Sling TV Happy Hour.

How to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 2 online in Australia