How to watch West Indies vs England: live stream T20 cricket series from anywhere

West Indies host England in a five-match T20 series that serves as a welcome distraction for both teams. The Men in Maroon are looking to rebuild, while England's men are desperately in need of some - any - good publicity. So if you're keen to see how this series plays out, we'll explain how to get a West Indies vs England T20 international live stream from anywhere.

West Indies have slipped all the way down to 10th in the T20 rankings, after a disastrous defence of the T20 World Cup title saw them win just one of five games.

Kieron Pollard is still the man they trust with righting the ship, but while fingers have been pointed at the Windies' aggressive batting approach, their bowling was well below par at the tournament, the team taking a shade over three wickets per match on average.

Andre Russell is out of the picture, while Fabian Allen - who missed the World Cup - is back in action.

Eoin Morgan's men remain atop the T20 rankings, though they'll be without star batsmen Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler in Bridgetown. Jason Roy, however, is fit and firing again, and Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan lead the bowling attack.

We're already on the road to the next World Cup, so follow our guide for all the details you need to find a 2022 West Indies vs England T20 cricket live stream and watch all the action from the series online from anywhere.

1st T20I : Saturday, Jan 22 一 Kensington Oval, Barbados 一 4pm AST / 8pm GMT

: Saturday, Jan 22 一 Kensington Oval, Barbados 一 4pm AST / 8pm GMT 2nd T20I : Sunday, Jan 23 一 Kensington Oval, Barbados 一 4pm AST / 8pm GMT

: Sunday, Jan 23 一 Kensington Oval, Barbados 一 4pm AST / 8pm GMT 3rd T20I : Wednesday, Jan 26 一 Kensington Oval, Barbados 一 4pm AST / 8pm GMT

: Wednesday, Jan 26 一 Kensington Oval, Barbados 一 4pm AST / 8pm GMT 4th T20I : Saturday, Jan 29 一 Kensington Oval, Barbados 一 4pm AST / 8pm GMT

: Saturday, Jan 29 一 Kensington Oval, Barbados 一 4pm AST / 8pm GMT 5th T20I: Sunday, Jan 30 一 Kensington Oval, Barbados 一 4pm AST / 8pm GMT

How to watch West Indies vs England: live stream 2022 T20 cricket in the UK

It's going to take some getting used to, but the entire West Indies vs England T20 series is being shown on BT Sport. Play gets underway at 8pm GMT on all five days of the series, with coverage starting at 7.30pm. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch West Indies vs England from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence and try to start streaming West Indies vs England via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

T20 cricket live stream: where to watch West Indies vs England in the US

ESPN Plus is the place to watch the entire West Indies vs England T20 cricket series in the US, with each match set to begin at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, tablet, laptop and most other smart devices. It's $69.99 for 12 months if you're happy to commit for the year. Your other option is to get ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle which includes Disney+ and Hulu too. The Disney bundle is only $13.99 per month.

How to watch West Indies vs England: live stream T20 cricket in India

In India, you can watch watch the entire West Indies vs England T20 series on premium sports platform Fancode. You'll have to stay up late though, with each match set to begin at 1.30am IST. Fancode can be accessed exclusively through the service's dedicated iOS and Android apps. A monthly subscription costs Rs 99, or you can sign up for a year for Rs 499/year. Anyone wanting to watch their subscription coverage overseas can easily do so, too - you just need to use a VPN route as described above.

Can you watch West Indies vs England T20 cricket in Australia?

There's a lot of big sport going on at the moment, and unfortunately it looks like this West Indies vs England T20 cricket series has missed the cut in Australia.

How to live stream West Indies vs England T20 cricket in New Zealand