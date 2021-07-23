How to watch Weightlifting at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

With athletes flexing their clean and jerk and snatch moves to lift their way to gold, the weightlifting events at the Tokyo Olympic Games are set to be heavy. Read on to find out how to watch a Weightlifting at the Olympics 2020 live stream with key dates, times, streaming platforms and more.

Standardized at the 1976 Montreal Games, the two techniques performed by weightlifters will need to be executed three times, with the highest weight lifted in each totaled to reveal the winner. In the snatch, the bar needs to be lifted from the floor to above the athlete’s head in one movement, while the clean and jerk has two stages—the bar is first brought up to the chest, then hoisted overhead.

This year in Tokyo, men and women will compete in seven bodyweight categories. While Chinese weightlifters have won four consecutive Olympic gold medals from 2004 to 2016, athletes from other Asian countries and Europe are set to be strong contenders this year.

Ready to watch weightlifting at Olympics 2020? Below, we tell you how to live stream Olympics events, along with some key weightlifting dates not to be missed.

Women's 49kg victory ceremony: Saturday, July 24 from 1.50pm JST / 5.50am BST / 12.50am ET



Men's 61kg and 67kg victory ceremonies: Sunday, July 25 from 3.50pm JST / 7.50am BST / 2.50am ET



Women's 55kg victory ceremony: Monday, July 26 from 7.50pm JST / 11.50am BST / 6.50am ET



Women's 59kg and 64kg victory ceremonies: Tuesday, July 27 from 3.50pm JST / 7.50am BST / 2.50am ET



Men's 73kg victory ceremony: Wednesday, July 28 from 7.50pm JST / 11.50am BST / 6.50am ET



Men's 81kg and 96kg victory ceremonies: Saturday, July 31 from 3.50pm JST / 7.50am BST / 2.50am ET



Women's 76kg victory ceremony: Sunday, August 1 from 7.50pm JST / 11.50am BST / 6.50am ET



Women's 87kg and 87kg+ victory ceremonies: Monday, August 2 from 3.50pm JST / 7.50am BST / 2.50am ET



Men's 109kg victory ceremony: Tuesday, August 3 from 7.50pm JST / 11.50am BST / 6.50am ET

Men's 109kg+ victory ceremony: Wednesday, August 4 from 7.50pm JST / 11.50am BST / 6.50am ET

Free Olympics weightlifting live stream

There is a huge variety of streaming options for the Olympics this year and although the Olympics Channel will be hosting highlights, it will be your regional broadcaster which has most of the action.

For instance, in the UK, residents can watch free Olympic coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, or online via BBC iPlayer, while Australian fans can head to Channel 7 or to 7Plus online.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

While you'll be able to watch an Olympics live stream from the large majority of countries, you may face difficulties if you're trying to tune in to your usual streaming platform while abroad.

That's because streaming platforms tend to geo-block their content, stopping you when you're abroad. Luckily, there is a very simple way to resolve this issue - by using a VPN.

Download one of the best VPN services and you'll be able to override these geo-blocks and watch the Olympics like you're back home. This saves you having to track down a dodgy stream while you're on holiday.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

FREE Olympics weightlifting live stream in the UK

Those in the UK have access to free Olympics coverage across BBC One, BBC Two, or online via BBC iPlayer, or you can utilize streaming sites like Discovery+ and Eurosport. Discovery+ is a free streaming service delivered straight to your phone, laptop, or Smart TV, but you’ll need to upgrade to the Entertainment pass for £4.99 per month or £49.99 per year for full coverage of the 2020 Games. However, you can always try out the free 7-day trial before committing to a paid subscription. Alternatively, Eurosport is £6.99 per month, but subscribing for a year makes it even cheaper at £4.99 per month. This can be viewed on your TV by connecting a laptop with an HDMI cable or Chromecasting, and Apple TV users can stream directly from their Apple devices. Are you going abroad for the 2020 Olympic Games? No problem. Download and install a VPN to access your favorite UK streaming services from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Olympics weightlifting in the US with and without cable

US residents can tune in to the 2020 Olympics on NBC, either through their TV or by heading online. If NBC isn’t available as part of your cable package, you can use Peacock TV’s streaming service instead. At $4.99/month for a Premium subscription, or $9.99/month for the ad-free Premium Plus plan, Peacock TV offers an affordable alternative for live streaming the Tokyo Olympics—and you’ll get access to hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies, too. You can access Peacock on a number of web-enabled devices, including laptops, phones, and Smart TVs. Sling TV’s streaming service is also broadcasting the 2020 Olympics, though this is a bit pricier at $35/month for the Sling Blue package, which includes NBCSN. However, currently, your first month is just $10, which is a great deal.

How to watch Olympics weightlifting in Canada

Canadian sports fans can catch Olympic weightlifting events across TSN, TLN, CBC, or Sportsnet. And if you don’t have cable, Sportsnet, CBC, and TSN will be showing the Games on their separate streaming services, too. CBC’s streaming service provides great value with a free first month and then CAD 4.99/month thereafter. TSN will cost you CAD 4.99 per day or CAD 19.99 per month, and Sportsnet Now is CAD 19.99 per month.

How to live stream weightlifting at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

Weightlifting fanatics Down Under can watch Channel 7 for free coverage of the 2020 Games or head online to 7plus. This can be accessed via any internet-enabled device, so you won’t have to miss a minute of the Games. If you happen to be out of the country on holiday when the Olympic weightlifting airs, don't worry. You can use a VPN to position your computer's address back in Australia to tune into 7Plus.



More 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

Don't live in any of the countries we've listed above? Not to worry, the Olympics are available to watch from the large majority of countries around the world. While some countries won't have free viewing options or as many choices, you should have an option available in your region.

Unsurprisingly, the list of viewing platforms is very extensive but luckily, there is a dedicated Wikipedia page with all of the different channels airing the Olympics.