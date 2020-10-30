How to watch US Presidential Election: live stream Election Day 2020 from anywhere

The debates are done and dusted, the final rallying cries are being issued, and voting is already well under way in a number of states ahead of Election Day 2020 on Tuesday, November 3. That's right, after months of campaigning, the US Presidential election is finally here. Follow our unbiased guide for full details of how to watch the US Presidential election online and get an Election Day 2020 live stream - catch all the latest Biden vs Trump results as they come in, no matter where you are in the world.

Watch a US Presidential Election live stream Election Day 2020 takes place on Tuesday, November 3. With voting already open in a number of states, both domestic and international coverage of the US Presidential election is already extensive - and you'll find little else being talked about on the big day itself. Full TV and live streaming details can be found below and you can watch your preferred channel or commentary from anywhere with the help of a VPN.

Most people agree that 2020 represents one of the most important US Presidential elections in history. It sees Republican incumbent Donald Trump looking to win a second-term in office, while Democratic challenger and former Veep Joe Biden is hoping to move in to the White House come January.

Recent polls suggest that Biden has a narrow advantage in key battleground states Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania - but remember how reliable they were last time round? Not a single one had Hillary Clinton losing to The Donald, and yet here we are.

The economy, racial injustice, climate change, national security and family values are some of the hot-button issues racing through the minds of voters right now. The spectre of Covid-19 also looms large over this election, and it's impossible to predict what kind of impact the unprecedented pandemic will have on the vote this Tuesday.

Voting closes at 9pm ET/6pm PT, so that's when the action really starts to heat up and the first exit polls will start to trickle in. Whether you're an elephant, a donkey, or aren't quite sure where in the animal kingdom your allegiances lie this time round, we know you'll want to follow Election Day 2020 closely, so read on for all the ways you can watch the US Presidential online.

How to watch the Presidential Election online from outside the US

If you’re currently travelling abroad for work or out of the country, watching your preferred Election Day 2020 may be difficult, as some viewing options could be geo-blocked.

Thankfully, there’s an easy fix that will let you watch the Presidental election online from anywhere. By downloading a VPN, you can watch no matter where you’re currently located. This simple piece of software changes your IP address to one in a different country where the debate is being broadcast, so you can stream it as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to live stream Election Day 2020 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch the Presidential Election on Fox News: get an Election Day 2020 live stream in the US

Fox News is the go-to channel for many Americans when it comes to politics and it will be offering round-the-clock coverage of Election Day 2020 this Tuesday. Expect non-stop action from the second you wake up to the moment a winner is (provisionally) announced in the early hours of Wednesday morning. If you've got Fox News as part of your cable package, then you're good to go. Just head to the Fox News website, log in with your credentials, and stream away. If you don't have cable, then you'll be pleased to know it's also available through great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. Fox News comes as part of Sling's $30 a month Blue bundle, and right now you can take advantage of a FREE 3-day Sling Blue trial to carry you through the election without paying a penny.

How to watch the Presidential Election on CNN

Many Americans swear by CNN's coverage of politics and this Tuesday you can be assured that the news-centric network will be covering Election Day 2020 from the first to the final whistle. If you've got CNN on cable, then just make for its website, log-in through your TV provider, and sit back and (try to) relax. Those without cable can easily watch CNN online, too, though - thanks to over-the-top streaming services like Sling TV. Sling offers CNN as part of its great value, $30 a month Blue bundle - and right now, you can get a FREE 3-day Sling Blue trial so you can watch the results roll in live.

How to stream Election Day 2020 live on C-SPAN in 2020

C-SPAN is a non-profit, public channel funded by the cable industry and is therefore known for its bi-partisan election coverage. You won't get the same level of glitz and glamour found on some other channels - or big names like Tucker Carson or Wolf Blitzer weighing in with their opinions - but it's a great option for those wanting to cut through the noise and follow Election Day without the risk Most usefully, C-SPAN often offers a free live of important government events - something the 2020 Presidential election most definitely qualifies as - so while it hasn't been confirmed, we suspect you'll be able to watch Election Day for free on C-SPAN - either through its website, on its YouTube channel, or both. This was the case with some of the 2020 Presidential debates, so fingers crossed the election itself gets the same treatment.

More ways to watch the 2020 US Presidential election live online

Of course, pretty much every TV network in the US and a great many around the world will be covering Election Day 2020 from start to finish. Below are country-by-country guides to help you watch the US Presidential election online in places like Canada, the UK and Australia.

But first here, here are the other main US channels that will be offering round-the-clock Election Day coverage - and how to get them without cable.

Watch the US Presidential election on ABC for free

If you have ABC as part of your cable package, simply head to the ABC website, log-in with your credentials and stream away. Otherwise, you could take advantage of fuboTV's FREE 7-day trial, which will get you access to ABC's Election Day coverage and a whole lot more. It costs $59.99 a month for a Standard plan thereafter, should you decide to keep it.

Watch the US Presidential election on CBS for free

CBS is available with most basic cable packages, but if you've cut the cord and need a streaming-only solution in time for Election Day, then the network's CBS All Access service has you covered - get a FREE 7-day CBS All Access trial here. It costs $5.99 a month if you decide to keep it for a plan with limited commercials, or $9.99 if you opt for the more premium commercial-free tier.

Watch the US Presidential election on NBC for free

NBC is included in nearly all cable packages, and if that's got you covered, then simply log-in with your TV provider details to watch the Presidential election online direct through the NBC website. Alternatively, you can watch Election Day coverage on NBC in a number of major metropolitan markets courtesy of Sling TV and its FREE Sling Blue trial. Sling is one of the most affordable OTT providers around, and you'll pay just $30 a month if you decide to keep the package.

Here's a complete rundown of all your over-the-top streaming options for Election Day 2020:

SlingTV $30 per month - With SlingTV’s Sling Blue plan for $30 per month, you’ll get access to CNN, Fox News, Fox, MSNBC, NBC (in select markets) and loads of other live TV channels. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record content to watch later with its Cloud DVR.

$30 per month - With SlingTV’s Sling Blue plan for $30 per month, you’ll get access to CNN, Fox News, Fox, MSNBC, NBC (in select markets) and loads of other live TV channels. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record content to watch later with its Cloud DVR. FuboTV $64.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to 114 live TV channels including ABC, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and more but it does not include CNN. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

$64.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to 114 live TV channels including ABC, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and more but it does not include CNN. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself. Hulu with Live TV $54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to all the channels you’ll need to watch the first presidential debate including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. The service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

$54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to all the channels you’ll need to watch the first presidential debate including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. The service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices. AT&T TV Now $55 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus plan will give you access to over 45 live TV channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. However, if you want even more channels and an HBO Max subscription, you can sign up for the service’s Max plan for $80 per month.

$55 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus plan will give you access to over 45 live TV channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. However, if you want even more channels and an HBO Max subscription, you can sign up for the service’s Max plan for $80 per month. YouTube TV $65 per month - YouTube’s live streaming service will give you access to all of the channels you’ll need to watch this year’s presidential debates including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. YouTube TV also has flexible contracts and no extra fees for HD or cancellation.

How to watch the US Presidential Election in Canada

If you live in Canada and want to watch the 2020 US Presidential election live online, you can do so on CBC. The network will have round-the-clock Election Day coverage on Tuesday, Nov 3. Expect to start hearing the first states declare from 9pm ET/6pm PT, when polls close in the US.

How to watch the US Presidential Election free in the UK

Nearly all UK terrestrial channels will be consumed by the US Presidential Election this Tuesday night - and the best bit is you can watch the US Presidential free online in Great Britain (provided you've got a valid TV license of course). The BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 will all be offering end-to-end coverage of Election Day 2020, both on TV or through their slick online streaming platforms and apps - of which BBC iPlayer is perhaps the best known example. Remember, it's 100% FREE to watch the US election in the UK if you've got a valid TV license - and Brits abroad wanting to tune in to their home coverage can vote in the services of a good VPN to beam them back to Blighty and their free Election Day live stream of choice. With polls closing in the US at 9pm ET, that means you can expect to see early results and wild predictions start to roll in from around 2am GMT in the early hours of Wednesday, November 4. If you've got Sky TV, then Sky News will also be offering 24/7 Election Day coverage.

How to watch a 2020 US Presidential election live stream in Australia

Australian TV will also offering comprehensive coverage of the 2020 US election. Free-to-air SBS is a good place to start, while Channel 9 is also going to be weighing in with its take and can be streamed via its 9Now service online. With polls closing at 9pm ET in America, that means you can expect coverage to intensify and results to start trickling in from around 12pm AEDT on Wednesday, November 4.