How to watch the What We Do In The Shadows season 2 finale for free tonight

It's time to close the casket on another season of What We In The Shadows, the hilarious (if sometimes downright odd) mockumentary charting the undead lives of four vampires living together in Staten Island, New York City. Here's how to watch the What We Do In The Shadows season 2 finale online tonight for free - stream episode 10 from anywhere in the world with the help of our guide.

What We Do In The Shadows season 2 finale The What We Do In The Shadows season 2 finale airs tonight on FX in its usual 10pm ET slot. Cord cutters can watch it using Sling TV, where a FREE 3-day Sling Blue trial includes FX and has you covered.

If you're not fully up-to-date with What We Do In The Shadows season 2, some minor spoilers might exist below. Scroll down for more details on how to watch tonight's finale.

The show is helmed by Academy Award winning director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and based on his cult 2014 film of the same name.

For the uninitiated, it follows the lives of four vamps who room together in one of the few parts of the Big Apple that most definitely do sleep - the quartet being comprised of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and 'daywalker' Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch).

In the season finale, we see Nandor deal with the disappearance of his 'patient familiar' Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), and the group finally get an invite to the prestigious Vampire Theater. Needless to say, things don't quite go according to plan and there are plenty more surprises in store for this evening's finale.

Fear not, though, as the eccentric show has already been renewed for a third season by FX, so there's more supernatural shenanigans to come. In the meantime, here's how to watch the What We Do In The Shadows season 2 finale online for free today.

How to watch the Watch What We Do In The Shadows season 2 finale in the US for FREE

FX is airing the What We Do In The Shadows season 2 finale, or episode 10, tonight (Wednesday, June 10) at 10pm ET/PT. Anyone without cable can easily watch FX using Sling TV, where a FREE 3-day Sling Blue trial includes the channel and will let you watch episode 10 tonight for nothing. Normally priced at $30 a month, it's great value after that, should you decided to keep it. Another option is Hulu, whose Hulu + Live TV package lets you stream more than 65 channels (live, of course), including FX as well as ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and more. It's also got a free trial going but costs considerably more than Sling at $54.99 a month - though it's also more fully featured and is a legitimate all-in-one cable replacement.

How to watch the What We Do In The Shadows season finale from outside your country

If you want to watch the What We Do In The Shadows season 2 finale from anywhere other than the US, we've got some bad news for you: it's coming, but it's not here yet.

This is particularly annoying if you're from the US and find yourself abroad for whatever reason, as you'll likely find that geo-blocking prevents you from accessing the services you normally use (and almost certainly pay for) back home.

Fortunately, you can get around these pesky digital borders using a VPN. This will allow you to watch the What We Do In The Shadows season 2 finale by changing your IP back to your nation of residence. Which VPN is best for you? Let's take a look.