How to watch The Walking Dead season 10 finale online from anywhere

It's taken an age to get here, but the season 10 finale of everyone's favorite post-apocalyptic zombie drama is finally here - read on to find out how to watch The Walking Dead online, no matter where you are in the world.

Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 cheat sheet Titled 'A Certain Doom', the Walking Dead season 10 finale is due to be aired as a special on Sunday October 4, on AMC in the US, at 9/8C. But if you’ve completely cut the cord, then Sling TV is a good alternative and offers a free trial.

The coronavirus has played havoc with the production and broadcast of the long-running show's current series., with filming halted at the start of the pandemic. All of season 10 was able to be aired except its cliff-hanger final episode, which was supposed to arrive last April, but instead will be finally broadcast on Sunday, October 4, with post-production work on the episode now finally completed.

Just to add to the confusion, AMC recently announced that it will be adding six, bonus episodes on to the end of season 10, which will air in 2021, however it insists episode 16 ties up a number of key plot lines.

Written by Corey Reed and directed by Walking Dead regular Greg Nicotero, episode 16 will see the survivors hunkered down in a hospital in the build up to to a showdown with Beta, the new leader of the Whisperers, and his hordes.

If you're ready for this long-awaited episode, here's how to watch The Walking Dead online and on TV - don't miss the season finale episode with our guide.

How to watch The Walking Dead online from outside your country

If you typically watch the Walking Dead online but find yourself away from home or out of the country, you can still get your undead fix. We know, that's sort of unlikely right now, but it's still possible - just like it's possible to use VPN to get around any geo-blocking restrictions you may encounter today or in the future. This will let you watch The Walking Dead episode 16 online at exactly the same time as it airs in the US.

Just download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and both iOS and Android software. What makes it particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. But, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant offer on an essential bit of software. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, and then connect. Voila! You’ll then be able to watch The Walking Dead online, where the only groaning should be coming from your TV.

View Deal

How to watch the The Walking Dead: season 10, episode 16 US streaming guide

Viewers with AMC as part of a cable package can watch The Walking Dead finale this Sunday at 9pm ET/PT and 8pm CT. It will be immediately followed by the first episode of spin-off The walking Dead: World Beyond. 'A Certain Doom' is already available to view on demand via the AMC+ streaming service as well as AMC Premiere. How to watch The Walking Dead without cable Sling TV – Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans both include AMC, with each costing $30 a month. However, the Orange line-up has over 30 channels – privileging sports and family content – while Blue has 45, but consists of more entertainment and news networks. There are two promotions running currently: a 3 day free trial, and an initial $10 off Sling + Showtime, Starz, and Epix access for your first month. Sling TV is compatible with myriad devices too, including: iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Fire TV, Oculus, and among many others. Philo – AMC is available through Philo too, and is arguably better value than Sling. For $20 a month you receive access to 61 channels, including Comedy Central, A&E, and VH1, while being able to stream to three separate devices simultaneously, in addition to unlimited DVR. Signing up for their 7-day free trial is a breeze: simply enter your mobile number to get an initial three days access. After that, if you want to keep enjoying free TV, you’ll need to provide your payment details. Either cancel at the end of the 7 days, or do nothing and maintain your access at $20 a month. FuboTV – If you’re looking for something more comprehensive – but yes, also more expensive – then fuboTV is definitely worth a look. Their entry-level plan comprises over 100 channels for $59.99 a month – after their week-long free trial. Also, possibly tempting The Walking Dead aficionados, they currently have all season 10 episodes of the show available to stream. Found yourself out of country when the AMC’s zombie apocalypse hits? Don’t worry. By downloading a VPN you’ll still be able to connect to an IPTV like Sling and stream The Walking Deadonline, no matter where you are.

How to watch The Walking Dead season finale in the UK: episode 16 streaming details

The Walking Dead season 10 finale will be shown this Monday on Fox TV at 9pm BST, a paid channel that is included on some Sky, Virgin Media, and TalkTalk packages. If you don't have a fancy TV package, though, you can still access the channel using a service like Now TV. This is a more affordable, commitment-free option and to watch The Walking Dead you'll want to plump for the Entertainment Pass - which costs just £8.99 per month and offers a one week FREE trial. Not in the UK to watch? It's OK, you don't have to set it to record or rely on catching up - get your zombie fix by downloading a VPN and watching from wherever you are as described above.

How to watch The Walking Dead: season 10, episode 16 online in Australia

Zombie horror fans Down Under can stream episode 16 on Binge, Foxtel’s latest foray into the world of VoD streaming, which is packed with great content. The long-awaited episode will available on the service from Monday, October 5. Binge's entry-level package is only AU$10 a month, which provides one stream in SD quality. Splash out a little more, though, and get HD viewing and up to 4 streams. Binge only launched in July, which might account for its generous 14-day FREE trial! Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content, with titles including Big Little Lies, The Wire, Chernobyl, and more from networks like HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. It also offers more than 800 movies. If you're not in Oz right now but still want to stream The Walking Dead, simply download a VPN to tune in online from anywhere.

Can I watch The Walking Dead: season 10, episode 16 online in Canada?

As with the US, Canadian TWD fans best bet for watching episode 16 is AMC, which is available via some cable providers in the region, including Rogers. On demand options for watching AMC are also somewhat limited for Cannucks and will be dependent on your local cable provider. AMC in Canda will be airing the season finale in tandem with the US, with the show going out on the channel at 9pm ET on Sunday.

Where can I watch old episodes of The Walking Dead?

It's never too late to start watching The Walking Dead - in fact, a show with nearly 10 seasons under its belt sounds like the perfect thing to binge on if you're self-isolating or living the lockdown life

Fortunately, there are lots of ways to watch The Walking Dead on-demand:

US: You've got plenty of option so take you're pick! Here's a handy list of some of the most popular ones we've found: Amazon Video, iTunes, Fandango Now and Vue. All of these streaming services have all 10 seasons of The Walking Dead.

UK: Now TV has every single Walking Dead episode ever made on its service, although you'd have to do A LOT of binge watching if you want to fit them all in to a single month's Entertainment Pass. However if you're an Amazon Prime customer you can just go there to catch up on the first 9 seasons.

Everywhere else: If you've hunted high and low and still can't find anywhere showing the more than 140 episodes of The Walking Dead, then it might be worth giving a VPN a try to get access. Then you can potentially grab hold of them from a US or UK source.