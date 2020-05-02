How to watch the virtual Kentucky Derby at Home online: live stream the Triple Crown Showdown anywhere

The Kentucky Derby is arguably the most prestigious event on the global horse racing calendar. Coronavirus or no coronavirus, the 2020 race is going ahead under the historic Twin Spires of Churchill Downs today - just not as you know it. Here's how to watch the virtual Kentucky Derby online and live stream the historic Triple Crown Showdown from anywhere.

Virtual Kentucky Derby cheat sheet The Virtual Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 2 - the same day the real-life race was due to be held, before Covid-19 put live sporting events to bed. Now, NBC will be showing coverage from 3pm-6pm ET - and cord-cutters will find the network available via Hulu and its free trial offer.

In the absence of Tom Brady's fedora collection, the highlight of this year's virtual Kentucky Derby calendar is undoubtedly the Triple Crown Showdown, which pits all 13 former Triple Crown winners against each other in an AI-powered race for the ages. For those who may not be familiar with the US horse racing landscape, America's Triple Crown races are the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

Computer algorithms will determine the eventual winner of the Triple Crown Showdown, with event organizers likening the process to the NBA draft and saying the result will ultimately be decided based on a "weighted lottery system".

Heading into the big race, the legendary Secretariat is favored at 7-2 - though it's only a marginal nod over Citation at 4-1. The two most recent Triple Crown winners, American Pharoah and Justify, are pegged at 6-1 and 15-1, respectively - while generational rivals Affirmed and Seattle Slew have both been given odds of 5-1.

Of course, US regulations prohibit monetary betting on virtual racing - but punters can still chime in via KentuckyDerby.com for a chance to win a VIP experience at this year's rescheduled Kentucky Derby, which is provisionally set for for September 5.

Moreover, you can also use the occasion to donate to US coronavirus relief efforts instead of gambling, with Churchill Downs pledging to match contributions up to $1m.

Sold? Read on and we'll explain all the ways to watch the Virtual Kentucky Derby online and stream today's Triple Crown Showdown no matter where you are in the world, including for free.

Watch the Virtual Kentucky Derby online for FREE with Sling TV

Sling TV is a great value streaming provider and its ongoing Happy Hour promo goes one better than the free trials offered by rival services, letting you watch prime time TV every night without paying a penny - or handing over your credit card details!

Every channel featured in the $30 a month Sling Blue bundle is available to watch for free from 5pm-12am ET - and in select cities, this includes NBC. Therefore, the tail-end of the virtual Kentucky Derby today is included in the offer - complete with coverage of the headline Triple Crown Showdown, set to start at around 5.45pm.

The markets that offer NBC as part of Sling Blue are:

New York

Philadelphia

Chicago

Boston

Washington, D.C.

Miami/Fort Lauderdale

Hartford/New Haven

Dallas/Ft. Worth

Los Angeles

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

San Diego

If that sounds like you and you want to watch the virtual Kentucky Derby Triple Crown Showdown, all you need to do is head over to Sling and sign up with an email address and the zip code of the city you live in - that's it.

Alternatively, read on for additional viewing options and details of how to stream the Derby from all over the world.

How to watch the Virtual Kentucky Derby for free in the US

In addition to Sling TV's free Happy Hour, coverage of the virtual Kentucky Derby 2020 is being aired from 3-6pm ET on NBC, with documentary The First Saturday In May: American Pharoah’s Run to the Triple Crown airing prior to the Triple Crown Showdown race - scheduled for around 5.45pm ET. This means all the action is free to watch with most TV providers and packages - as well as being available to stream via the NBC Sports website and companion mobile apps. Alternatively, anyone from the US who would normally watch the Derby at home but finds themselves abroad can use a VPN to access to the coverage or service they normally would back in the Land of the Free.

Watch the virtual Kentucky Derby online from outside your country

While the Kentucky Derby is one the biggest sporting events in the world, coverage of this year's virtual substitute is less than comprehensive around the world, with no obvious viewing options for key markets like the UK, Canada and Australia.

That's fine, though, because Americans who find themselves in one of the countries/continents for the Triple Crown Showdown can simply download and install a VPN, which lets you change your IP address to one in the US and then tune in to whatever you normally would from home.

However, note that free-to-air channels like NBC typically require to register with local TV provider or credit card details before gaining access, so read the fine print before signing up from another country. The exception in this instance is Sling TV, whose free Happy Hour deal only requires an email address to access.