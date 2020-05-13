How to watch the Survivor: Winners at War finale online from anywhere

With its lineup of past champions, it' set to go down as one of the best seasons ever of the long-running reality show - read on to find out how to watch Survivor: Winners at War‘s epic finale, no matter where you are in the world.

The latest run of the show is all set to wrap up with a marathon final 3-hour episode today - the longest in its 40 season history - with host and showrunner Jeff Probst teasing that it has "so much happening that we could not make it any shorter”.

Survivor: Winners at War finale time Want to catch the finale fun in Fiji? The last episode of Survivor: Winners at War is being broadcast Wednesday, May 13 on CBS at 8pm ET / PT and 7pm CT. Episodes are also available to watch live on CBS All Access and on demand as they become available.

Billed as "the biggest battle in Survivor history," season 40 has united no less than 20 past winners to compete against each other for a historic $2 million prize.

Denise Stapley, Ben Driebergen, Sarah Lacina, Michele Fitzgerald, and Tony Vlachos are the remaining five players to have reached the final phase. They're set to be joined by one Edge of Extinction returnee, strongly rumoured to be the season’s first eliminated contestant, Natalie Anderson.

The show's usual format of a live finale reunion to crown the Sole Survivor has been scuppered thanks to the coronavirus crisis, but a reunion of shorts still looks set to take place with the show using a video chat platform like Zoom.

Ready to see who will win the $2 million prize and become the "Sole Survivor"? Keep reading to find out how to watch Survivor: Winners at War finale online from anywhere - and what to do if you find yourself stranded away from home.

Want more hardcore reality TV? See how to watch The Challenge online

Watch Survivor: Winners at War online from outside your country

Geo-blocks making you feel like a pariah on the Edge of Extinction? If you find yourself away from home for business or on an extended vacation when the latest episode drops, don’t despair. You can still enjoy all the latest Survivor schemings.

Or say you’re in a region where this content hasn’t been made available. Utilizing a VPN will let you stream the Survivor: Winners at War finale no matter where you’re watching from. This basic bit of software can change your IP address so you can access each episode live or on demand as episodes become available, just as if you were at home.

There are hundreds of VPNs you can purchase online, though we’d recommend ExpressVPN. It's quick, safe, and easy to setup. It's compatible with a whole host of devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, and both iOS and Android software. With a flexible 30-day money back guarantee too, ExpressVPN is particularly enticing. But, even better is that if you purchase an annual plan you get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal for an essential bit of kit. Once installed, just find the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, and then click connect. You can then watch Survivor online and stream the Winners at War finale from anywhere.

How to watch Survivor: Winners at War finale online in the US for free

If you have cable, the bumper Survivor finale is set to be broadcast on CBS at 8pm ET / PT and 7pm CT this Wednesday before being made available to stream on CBS All Access in the US. It’s free if you have cable – you just need to input your provider details to watch. Otherwise, it’s $5.99 p/m for a Limited Commercials plan and $9.99 to stream without commercials. Alternatively, there are numerous cord-cutting TV streaming services that have your viewing needs covered. For a complete cable replacement, Hulu + Live TV should meet most people's needs - it comes as one basic plan with access to over 65 live channels, plus Hulu's huge library of on-demand content, for $54.99 p/m - and there's a FREE 7-day trial so you can see if it's right for you. Other options include:

FuboTV : $55 p/m for around 90 channels, including local stations like CBS.

$55 p/m for around 90 channels, including local stations like CBS. AT&T Now : Of their numerous plans, the cheapest is $65 p/m for over 40 channels, including HBO.

: Of their numerous plans, the cheapest is $65 p/m for over 40 channels, including HBO. Amazon Prime Video: You’ll need to sign up to Prime for $12.99 p/m and include CBS All Access, which is an additional $5.99 p/m. Both come with free trials though.

How to watch the Survivor: Winners at War finale online in Canada

Global TV has been airing new episodes of Survivor in Canada the same day and time as the US and the finale is no different. You can get access to Global's online streaming service for free if you enter your TV service provider details. Full episodes from the channel are also made available on Roku streaming devices for free the first seven days after being broadcast, and anyone from Canada who's abroad can use a VPN to access their favorite services from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Survivor: Winners at War online in Australia for FREE

Aussies can thank 9Go for bringing them the latest in comedy, entertainment and reality TV – all for FREE! If you don't have cable, you can watch the channel's live programming and on demand content via online streaming service 9Now. Just create a Nine account and log in to watch the Survivor finale online. Of course, if you're away from Oz, you'll have to connect to a VPN service like ExpressVPN to watch Winners at War from anywhere else.

Can I watch Survivor: Winners at War online in the UK?

Sadly, UK fans aren't invited to the closing Parvati party. There's no direct means of viewing CBS shows either live or on-demand at present.

Anyone in the UK from abroad can grab a VPN as mentioned above, but note that many services require credit card or cable provider details to sign-up, so make sure to read the fine print and have whatever's required to hand for your convenience.