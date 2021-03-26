How to watch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - stream new Disney Plus series today

A new generation of hapless ice hockey players lace up their skates for this 10-episode reboot of 90s sports comedy The Mighty Ducks. Bringing back Emilio Estevez as reluctant coach Gordon Bombay, and penned by original franchise writer Steven Brill, this heart-warming series will give Millennials a serious nostalgia buzz while inspiring Gens A through Z to “take their best shot”. We explain below how to watch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers online with Disney Plus now.

How to watch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers online Premiere date: Friday, March 26 New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT Cast: Lauren Graham, Emilio Estevez, Brady Noon, Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Maxwell Simkins, Kiefer O’Reilly. Directors: James Griffiths, Anya Adams, and Emilio Estevez. Watch now: stream The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney Plus from just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month

A lot has changed since Bombay took The Mighty Ducks from being perpetual underdogs to winning the state championship. They’re indomitable now, and quite selective about who dons their team’s jersey. So, when 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) is dropped from the squad, his indignant mother encourages him to create his own team of hockey-loving misfits. And who better to train them than jaded ex-hockey star Bombay – who still claims to hate both hockey and kids.

Girlmore Girl’s Lauren Graham is Evan’s protective mum Alex, while the next generation of hockey hopefuls includes Brady Noon as Evan (Boardwalk Empire), Swayam Bhatia as Sofi (Succession), Taegen Burns as Maya (The Right Stuff), and Kiefer O’Reilly as Logan.

With lots of heart, humor, and emotional uplift, audiences will be cheering on the loveable losers right through to the finale. And, if you’re a fan of the film franchise, you’ll be thrilled to hear that the original Mighty Ducks cast will be reunited in episode 6 of the season.

So, get ready for comedy carnage and triple dekes galore as we explain how to watch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers online with Disney Plus.

In addition to being the exclusive streaming home of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the service provides access to Disney’s huge back catalogue: tonnes of iconic animated movies like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and Cinderella. It’s also home to Pixar’s award-winning animations (Toy Story I-IV, Inside Out, Soul) – mind-opening National Geographic documentaries, and every broadcast season of The Simpsons. Then there’s Marvel and the ever-expanding MCU, which includes Black Panther and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, plus the entire Star Wars saga, from 1977 up to original series The Mandalorian.

It’s also the exclusive home of Pixar’s extraordinary Soul, and offers Disney Plus Premier Access to subscribers: allowing them to purchase highly-anticipated new films like Raya and the Last Dragon and Cruella before anyone else – for a one-off fee.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

And finally, Star on Disney Plus has introduced a treasure-trove of new content to the platform that most global markets can enjoy. Yes, it now costs a tiny bit more. But it’s definitely worth it if you’re sick of Frozen and want to treat yourself to more grown-up fare like Prison Break, Atlanta, and The Walking Dead. Plus, you can still save big by picking an annual subscription.

