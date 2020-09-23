How to watch The Masked Singer online: stream Season 4 from anywhere

Everyone's favorite show featuring celebrities dressed as animals and monsters is back! That's right, The Masked Singer is making its return to US television for its fourth season and we're here to bring you everything you need to know if you plan to watch The Masked Singer online - no matter where in the world you happen to be.

The Masked Singer cheat sheet The Masked Singer premieres on Wednesday, September 23. The show goes out at 8pm ET/PT, 7pm CT every Wednesday night on Fox, which means it's also available on streaming services like Fubo TV (which also comes with a 7-day free trial).

While it is certainly not a conventional concept, The Masked Singer has quickly become a classic, with big name celebrities hiding away in costumes ranging from foxes to dinosaurs - and how could we forget season two's winner Kandi Burruss buried beneath a costume titled 'the Night Angel'!

With three seasons now under its belt and a big budget powering the costumes, celebrities and sets, Season 4 is set to be a big one. When you watch The Masked Singer this year, you'll catch big name hosts including Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Schwezinger casting their decisive rule over which costumed singer has impressed.

And as for the costumes? While we obviously don't know the celebrities that will be found inside yet, the costumes seem to fall into two categories: the obvious dragon, broccoli, gremlin and more...and then the slightly more ambiguous Squiggly Monster and a whatchamacallit...whatever those are!

Whether you're new to the concept and ready to dive into a world of famous singers, bizarre costumes and theatrics beyond compare or you're a devotee to this unique world of reality TV, we've got everything you need to know if you plan to watch The Masked Singer in this guide.

How to watch The Masked Singer online in the US for FREE

Watching The Masked Singer in the US is going to be easy with a number of choices available to you. If you're all good for a cable TV plan, you just simply need to tune in to Fox every Wednesday at 8/7c. Cord cutter, or don't have access to Fox? There are plenty of over the top cord cutting services that can step in and let you watch, including the likes of Fubo TV, YouTube and Hulu. Details of those are below, but note that it will depend on whether the streaming service carries Fox where you live. We suggest checking in with the service first. And if you're from the US but are currently out of the country, you can watch The Masked Singer like you're back home through the use of a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

Fubo TV | 7-day free trial | $59.95/pm: If you go with Fubo TV you'll be able to watch Fox and 30 of the other top 35 cable channels including Comedy Central, FX, MTV and more.

AT&T comes in at the same cost as FuboTV and offers a pretty similar performance. It has 65+ channels, 500+ hours of cloud storage, access to apps like Netflix and comes with a smart remote. Hulu | $5.99/pm - $54.99/pm: Hulu looks like one of the best ways to watch The Masked Singer online on demand, with a . Not only does it offer a free 1-month trial and only $5.99 a month. If you want to watch live as it happens you'll need Hulu + Live TV. That will cost you a much more expensive $54.99 a month, but it is a complete cable replacement so worth the money - it also comes with a free 7 day trial.

How to watch The Masked Singer online from outside your country

Not currently living at home? If you're outside of the States or Canada, catching Season 4 of The Masked Singer can be tricky as you'll be hit by a geo-block. However, there is a little trick that can you viewing like you're back home.

Make use of the best VPN - a piece of software that changes your IP address - and you'll be able to catch The Masked Singer and other shows exclusive to certain countries as if you were sitting back on your sofa at home.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, although we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install. It's also compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be privy to the next big Masked Singer reveal as it happens.

How to watch The Masked Singer in Canada

It's not just those in the US that can watch The Masked Singer live, Canadian fans can get access through CTV which is hosting the show on Wednesday nights at 8pm ET - the same time as the US. There is a CTV app if you want to watch The Masked Singer live online.

Can I watch the The Masked Singer US Season 4 in the UK