How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix: stream F1 live from anywhere

Hungarian Grand Prix - where and when As it is every year, the 2018 Hungary Grand Prix will be at the 4.4km/2.7 mile Hungaroring less than an hour north-east of Budapest. The Hungarian GP itself is on Sunday July 29 at 3.10pm local time (2.10pm BST, 9.10am ET, 6.10am PT)

When Lewis Hamilton approached the grid last weekend, 14th in qualifying and 8 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the F1 Drivers' Championship, only in his wildest dreams could he have imagined that he'd roll into the Hungarian Grand Prix with a 17 point advantage over his rival. To see how the Hungarian Grand Prix goes, you can stream F1 live with our advice in this guide.

Now he has pole position in Hungary, with Vettel back in fourth. And with a record five previous wins at the Hungaroring, he'll now be super confident that he can extend his lead as the 2018 F1 season heads in to the mid-season break.

Hamilton or Vettel? Vettel or Hamilton? We just don't know which way the chicaning 2018 Formula 1 championship is going to turn next at the Hungarian Grand Prix. But what we do know are the ways in which you can stream F1 live to find out - and it doesn't even matter where in the world you live. You can even do so for free in certain regions!

Keep reading to find out how to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix coverage absolutely anywhere.

Live stream F1 from absolutely anywhere with a VPN

Live stream F1 with a VPN

Scroll down to find out which broadcaster is showing the Hungarian Grand Prix in some of the major English speaking countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have F1, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to live stream F1 action from Hungary: UK stream

Unfortunately, watching the Hungarian Grand Prix isn't possible on Channel 4, so there are no free-to-air options as such in the UK this weekend. That means that you're stuck with the Sky Sports F1 channel this time. And that includes the Sky Go app if you're likely to be away from your TV. Don't get too disheartened if you're not a Sky customer but still want to watch the race. Grab a NOW TV Sports Pass and you can watch the F1 (as well as the rest of the Sky Sports offerings) without a lengthy (or expensive) subscription. A daily pass costs £7.99 or a week is £12.99. And by our count you can access NOW on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles. You can register up to four of them at once. If you're out of the UK, but still want to watch using your Sky or NOW apps, then you'll need to download a VPN service and relocate your IP to the UK. There are full instructions how to do so below.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix: US live stream

In the US, ESPN and ABC have the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a US location.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix in Canada

TSN (or RDS for francophones) has the rights to show the F1 in Canada, so cable subscribers can watch all the action live on TV, online or through the network's handy TSN Go app. Out of Canada and want to login to your TSN account? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location in Canada.

How to stream the Hungarian Grand Prix in Australia

In Australia? Then your main option is the very snazzy-sounding Fox Sports Race Centre. You'll be in for some pretty late nights, with the race starting at 11.10pm AEST on Sunday night. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. That let's you use the Foxtel Now app as well, so you can live stream to your preferred device.

Use a VPN to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix from your country

Unlike the UK, US and Australia, not every country has access to watch a live F1 stream. But not all is lost, using a VPN will let you virtually place your laptop, smartphone, tablet or Smart TV in a country that is showing the Hungarian GP.

How do I use a VPN to watch the Grand Prix? It's really easy to do - just follow these three steps: 1. Download and install ExpressVPN or one of our other top three VPN picks from our best VPNS 2018 guide. 2. Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location where you know there's a live stream. 3. Head to the website or download the app hosting the live stream. And away you go!

Where can I watch the Formula One using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Finland, Spain, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

