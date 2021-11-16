Barry Allen is back in a flash and facing an even bigger threat this season. But he won’t be alone, because, in a thrilling 5-episode crossover, we’ll see the speedster recruit a legion of Arrowverse characters like Black Lightning and Batwoman to help prevent hell on Earth. Prepare for more fast-paced action and fun as we explain how to watch The Flash season 8 online from anywhere now.

*Potential season 7 spoilers ahead*

The Flash gets off to an explosive start when we’re introduced to new villain Despero, a powerful telepathic alien (played by Tony Curran) whose arrival threatens the lives of everyone our hero cares about.

Adding to Barry’s woes is the return of his arch-nemesis Eobard Thawne, so our lightning-fast friend is hoping for a little backup. Enter DC superheroes The Atom (Brandon Routh), Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and more, who’ll suit up to help The Flash defeat these evil adversaries and avert apocalypse.

Carlos Valdes left the show last season when his character Cisco moved to Star City. Otherwise, we should see the return of all the main cast. That includes Candice Patton as intrepid journalist and wife Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker in the role of Caitlin Snow, Jesse L. Martin as Central City PD Joe West, and Jessica Parker Kennedy, Barry’s future daughter and a fellow speed freak.

Metahumans, multiple timelines, and now an epic, villains vs. superheroes smackdown. Brace yourself as we explain how to watch The Flash online and stream every season 8 episode from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Flash online from outside your country

If you’re travelling abroad when The Flash season 8 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you would normally due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Flash from anywhere

How to watch The Flash season 8 online in the US

The CW Website Cable viewers can catch season 8 of The Flash – beginning with the immense, 5-episode crossover event – from Tuesday, November 16 on The CW, at 8pm ET/ PT (7pm CT). If you can wait until the next day, new episodes will be added to The CW Website and they’re 100% FREE to watch. Better still, you don’t need to register or even have a cable login if you're able to wait until the following week – just press play! If you’re keen to get CW programming immediately, but don’t have a cable subscription, then you'll need an over-the-top streaming service which offers that channel. We'd recommend FuboTV if you want to watch The Flash season 8. In addition to offering The CW as part of its core package of over 100 channels, it also gives you a 1-week free trial. Should you like what’s on offer and decide to remain a member, this cable replacement service will cost $64.99 a month thereafter. Alternatively, Hulu + Live TV provides a live stream of The CW for the same price – but only in select markets. Outside of the US? Watch The Flash just like you would at home with the powers of a good VPN. Our recommended VPN is working well accessing The CW website, FuboTV and other US streaming services from abroad based on our latest 2021 testing.

Can I watch The Flash season 8 online in the UK?

Sky subscription UK viewers might be in for a long wait before they can watch the opening 5-episode crossover event, as season 7 didn’t air on Sky One until July 2021, only a few weeks before the season wrapped up on The CW. We’ll update this page once we know more though. Until then, Sky Go and Now TV have season 7 available to stream on-demand until November 27 2021. Meanwhile, seasons 1-6 will be on the platform for much longer, and won’t be removed until October 17 next year. When season 8 does finally turn up, you might want to consider getting a Sky subscription. It’s not as expensive as you might think, so feel free to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you get today's best prices and offers. If you're not a Sky subscriber already, then on-demand platform Now TV is a great option for watching The Flash without a contract. Plus, it’s relatively cheap at £9.99 a month for the Entertainment Pass you’ll need to watch The Flash. Out of the UK? Just grab a VPN to point yourself back to Blighty and watch your favourite shows as usual.

Is The Flash on Netflix? How to watch The Flash season 8 online in Canada

using a VPN There’s no confirmation yet as to when Canadian viewers can expect to see The Flash season 8 on Netflix. The most recent season 7 episodes were added on a weekly basis from July this year, about 7-days after the show's live run ended in the US. On this basis, we’d anticipate that new episodes won’t be available until March 2022 at the earliest, given a roughly 20-episode season. Although on the bright side, series fans will find the first seven seasons of The Flash to stream on Netflix in Canada, with a Basic plan priced at just CA$9.99 per month. Can't watch The Flash on Netflix Canada due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally be able to stream.

How to watch The Flash season 8 online: stream every new episode in Australia

Foxtel Now It’s good news for superhero fans in the Antipodes. New episodes of The Flash will air every Wednesday from November 17 at 8.30pm on both Fox 8 and Fox 8 HD – and less than a day after their US broadcast. That means it's pretty straightforward for Foxtel subscribers or Foxtel Now customers to watch the show. Those wanting to stream the six seasons of The Flash, look no further than Stan, the VoD service featuring a whole host of top programming - and a FREE 30-day trial to boot. Although if you’re after season 7, you’ll have to shell out AUS$39.99 for it via Apple iTunes. Finally, if you’re going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching The Flash like you normally would, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself Down Under and you'll be able to stream as usual.