How to watch The Comey Rule online: stream the Donald Trump drama from anywhere

If you haven’t had enough real-world political drama, then Showtime has a tasty two-part treat for you. Based on ex-FBI director James Comey’s autobiography A Higher Truth, The Comey Rule takes us behind the scenes of the controversial 2016 US election, and the strained dynamic between Comey and American commander-in-chief Donald Trump. It couldn’t be more relevant, and we detail how you can watch The Comey Rule online from anywhere.

The Comey Rule cheat sheet Part 1 of this Showtime miniseries premieres on Sunday, September 27 at 9pm ET/PT, while Part 2 airs the next day (September 28) at the same time. Both episodes run for around 2 hours. If you don’t have cable access, then fear not: you can add Showtime to your core Sling TV package.

Written and directed by Billy Ray – Academy-Award nominated for the 2013 film Captain Phillips – Comey’s professional rise and fall is split over two episodes.

We begin with his auspicious appointment to Director of the FBI in 2013 by Barack Obama. However, just two years later and the Bureau is embroiled in two high-profile investigations: “Midyear Exam”, Hilary Clinton’s use of her personal email while serving as Secretary of State, and “Crossfire Hurricane”, Russia’s attempts to influence the election result in Trump’s favor.

By episode two, Comey is working with the new president, but they’ve divergent notions of 'loyalty'; their personalities clash, and by May 2017 Comey is unceremoniously fired by the intemperate POTUS.

Taking us behind the Oval Office façade, it’s set to be an engrossing look at the convergence of events that lead to the presidency of Donald Trump. In addition to Jeff Daniels’ turn as Comey and Gleeson as the indomitable Donald, there’s a bevy of talented faces rounding out the cast: Holly Hunter, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Jennifer Ehle, Jonathan Banks and Amy Seimetz, to name only a handful.

Although the disruption of Trump’s tenure is still very raw, The Comey Rule might provide the first even-handed take on this contentious period in American politics. It’s probably worth watching for this reason alone. So, read on as we detail how to watch The Comey Rule online, and stream this timely drama from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Comey Rule online from outside your country

If you’re abroad for work or out of the country on vacation then geo-blocks will prevent you from streaming this two-part Showtime drama, whether live or on demand.

Luckily, there’s an easy fix. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch The Comey Rule online no matter where you’re situated. This simple piece of software changes your IP address, so you can access each episode live or catch-up with the series, just as if you were at home.

There are dozens of VPNs to choose from, but we recommend ExpressVPN. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, and then click 'connect'. You should then be able to watch The Comey Rule online – both of its politically urgent instalments – without any problem.

How to watch The Comey Rule online in the US

There are myriad ways Americans can view Showtime series The Comey Rule. If you have a cable provider with Showtime included in your channel line-up, you can watch it live as it airs on September 27 and 28 from 9pm ET/PT. But, if you've outgrown cable and those pricey monthly bills, there are loads of OTT streaming platforms to choose from. Sling TV is one of the best value: offering over 30 live channels and plenty of on-demand content for $30 a month. Plus, Sling always has an enticing promo. You can currently save $10 off your first month's membership with their Premium Pass bundle, in addition getting a month's FREE access to Showtime, Starz, and Epix. If you're really only after Showtime content rather than a multi-channel alternative to cable, then the television network has its own VOD platform, Showtime Now. For $10.99 a month, you can stream The Comey Rule AND watch hit programmes like Dexter, The Chi, Billions, Shameless, and lots more. Oh, and new customers can enjoy their no-obligation 30-Day Free Trial first too. Amazon Prime Video is one more platform letting you add Showtime programming to your basic subscription plan (which is $12.99 per month). You'll get an initial 7-day free trial, after which it's $10.99 a month on top of the Prime Video fee. You won't want to miss the one-two punch of The Comey Rule if you've a penchant for incisive political dramas, even if you're on holiday.

How to watch The Comey Rule online in the UK

Brits eager to see Brendan Gleeson's take on the much-mocked Donald Trump will have to wait a few days after its initial broadcast in the US. But The Comey Rule reaches UK screens on Wednesday September 30, from 9pm via cable channel Sky Atlantic. If you've recently cut the cord, then you can stream the miniseries on Sky's OTT service Now TV. Their Entertainment Pass is £9.99 a month, which includes more than 300 TV boxsets and current buzz-worthy shows like Lovecraft Country and The Third Day. Lucky new customers can nab a week-long free trial too and see if they like what's on offer.

How to watch The Comey Rule online in Canada

Those in the Great White North can get their fill of this warts-and-all expose of the Trump administration from Crave. Both episodes of The Comey Rule will be made available the same day as their American cousins. An entry-level plan costs CND$9.99 a month (inc. taxes) and will gift you access to iconic HBO and Showtime content, Crave Originals, and a slew of movies. New subscribers get a week-long free trial before having to pay a single solitary dollar.

