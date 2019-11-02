How to watch the Breeders' Cup 2019: live stream the racing from anywhere

The 36th Breeders' Cup sees the event return to Santa Anita Park in California for the first time since 2016. You can tune in no matter where you are in the world, using our Breeders' Cup live stream guide below,

With a bumper $30 million prize pot spread over the two-day meeting, it's one of the most eagerly anticipated weekends in the flat season.

Breeders' Cup - where and when? The 2019 Breeders' Cup this year takes place at the iconic Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, across Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. The main event, the Breeders' Cup Classic, is scheduled on the Saturday for 5.44pm local time, which is 8.44pm ET and 12.44am GMT for racing fans looking to tune in from the UK.

There are nine top-class contests set to take place on Breeders' Cup Saturday, with the grand finale being the $6 million Classic run as the final race of the day.

A 1 and 1/4 miles long race on dirt with a field of up to 14 horses, while the the Kentucky Derby may be more widely known among casual racing fans, the Breeders' Cup Classic is considered by seasoned punters as the premier thoroughbred horse race of the year in the States.

Trained by three-time winner Bob Baffert, this year's favorite is McKinzie, who enters this year's Classic as a far more experienced horse from the one which finished 12th in last year's race. Also heavily backed is Code of Honor, following the three-year-old's win over the much fancied Vino Rosso in the Jockey Club Gold Cup in September.

Read on to find out how to live stream the Breeders' Cup from anywhere in the world from the comfort of your own TV, mobile phone or tablet.

How to watch the Breeders' Cup 2019: US live stream

If you're watching at home in the US, tune in to NBC for live coverage of the Breeders' Cup. The channel will be showing thebig races on Championship Saturday, November 2. Tune in to NBCSN from 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT for live coverage of Saturday's key races. The Breeders' Cup Classic Hour featuring a live broadcast of the 36th Breeders' Cup Classic will be telecast on NBC.

If you prefer to watch the race on your computer or laptop, remember that the whole event will be streamed live online at nbcsports.com/live . For those on the go, NBC will also stream the race on mobile via the official NBC app . It's worth noting that with both of these options you will have to sign in using your cable provider’s information for full access.

If you've got a cable subscription but happen to not be in the US when the Breeders' Cup takes place, the best way to get access to your feed is by using a VPN. Below you'll find all the information on how to download and use a VPN to watch the race.

How to get a Breeders' Cup live stream from outside your country

With your watching options covered for the US, Canada and UK in this article, you'd think that's all you need to know, right? Well sure...unless you're abroad this weekend.

Try to tune in from overseas and you'll soon discover that your coverage is geo-blocked. Annoying, but your race is not yet run.

So long as it doesn't contravene the broadcaster's Ts&Cs, you can use a VPN to change the IP address of your laptop or mobile device back to a server in your own country and thus evade that geo-block. Pretty clever, eh? We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest and most secure. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express. Plus, ExpressVPN comes with 30-day money back guarantee if you just want to give it a try this weekend, and a massive 49% discount and 3 months FREE if you choose to subscribe for 12 month.

How to watch in the US without cable

If you don't have a cable subscription, fear not, because there are other options that will allow you to watch NBC without having to subscribe to it. To make the entire process simple for you, we've listed three of our favorite options below:

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial.

$40 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial. fuboTV $19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $44.99 a month and includes 70 channels. There's a 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself.

$19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $44.99 a month and includes 70 channels. There's a 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself. DIRECTV NOW $50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch the racing and loads of other sporting events. Use DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform.

How to watch the Breeders' Cup 2019: Canada live stream

If you're wanting to tune in to this year's Breeders' Cup from Canada, you'll want to head over to TSN. Most of the card is on TSN 2 and 3, but for the main event on Saturday you have to tune in online at TSN.ca and through the official TSN app. Again, like your neighbors to the south, you'll need a subscription in order to watch this way.

How to watch the Breeders' Cup 2019: UK live stream

If you're in the UK and fancy a flutter on this huge US race, then you can watch all the action from the Breeders Cup via the new Sky Sports Racing channel which is available to all Sky TV or Virgin Media customers on a basic subscription.

The channel is also available via Sky Sports pass with Now TV, costing £9.99 per day, £14.99 a week, or £33.99 a month depending on how much Sky Sports you wish to take in outside of this race.

If you don't have Sky or Virgin and just want to watch racing, you can still subscribe to the At The Races Player instead. It costs £9.99 per month, and let's you access racing action from around the world on your phone and tablet via its apps.

Which ever method you use to watch the race, be prepared for a late night - this year's Breeder Cup Classic is set to start at 12.44am GMT in the early hours of Sunday morning.