How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 online: stream season 17 from anywhere

Creating a buzz as soon as she made her entry on this year's The Bachelor, Katie Thurston may have come in 11th as Matt James sought to find ' the one' - but now she's back in this year's first of two Bachelorette seasons airing this year. But who will Katie hand over her final rose to? Well, with 30 eligible contestants, only the realms of love - and trashy reality TV - will tell. Keep reading to find out how to watch The Bachelorette 2021 online and stream season 17 where you are.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 online When: Monday nights Time: 8pm ET/PT, 7PM CT Live stream: ABC / FREE fuboTV trial Watch anywhere: tune in now with a good VPN

Here come the girls - The Bachelorette season 17 is set to be the fiercest season, not least because of Katie Thurston's iconic entry (wielding a sex toy no less) in her season of the Bachelor. As well as speaking out against the toxic environment created by bullying amongst fellow contestants, this season will also see two women take the hosting reins.

Longstanding host Chris Harrison has chosen to step back, with this season of the Bachelorette instead hosted by two former Bachelorettes, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Breathing a new lease of breath and empowerment into the Bachelorette 2021, Katie will have her pick of the bunch with 30 male contestants lining up to win over her heart.

Katie works as a bank marketing manager, and is 30-years-old and from Seattle, Washington. Outspoken about female pleasure, Thurston is certainly one of the most bold bachelorettes the show has ever seen, which makes us all the more excited to see just who she will end up choosing.

Make sure you know how to watch The Bachelorette 2021 online with our guide.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 online from outside your country

Taking a well-earned vacation or out of the country on business? Not a problem. You can easily keep up with new episodes of The Bachelorette from almost anywhere, despite geo-blocking restrictions.

The solution is simple. Just download a VPN, to alter your IP address to your home country, which will then let you watch your favorite shows – like The Bachelorette – no matter where you are. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. Viola! You’ll then be privy to all the backbiting and interpersonal drama that the new series has to offer.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for reality TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming TV.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 online: stream every season 17 episode FREE in the US

It's simple! If you have cable you can enjoy the latest episode of The Bachelorette on ABC from 8pm ET/PT or 7pm CT every Monday from June 7. The finale is likely to take place on Monday, August 30 with the After The Final Rose special following immediately afterwards. ABC has an online platform where you can watch live episodes or re-watch previous instalments from the current season, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. Alternatively, you can get ABC without the commitment (or cost) of cable by using an OTT streaming service. Of the many options, FuboTV stands out as one of the few to offer ABC as part of its line-up - priced from $64.99 a month, it's a complete cable replacement service and you can try a FREE FuboTV trial first to see if it meets your needs. Not in the US? Don't worry - all you need is a top-notch VPN and you'll be able to watch all the same streaming services and shows you would back home, wherever you are.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 FREE online in Canada

Hopeless romantics up north, you're in luck! Citytv will air new episodes of The Bachelorette 2021 on Mondays, at the same time they go out in the US - that's 8pm ET/PT or 7pm CT. If you miss a live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on Citytv’s online platform a day after it airs...but you'll need to enter your TV provider details first. Out of the country when The Bachelor airs? Simply grab a VPN as described above and continue to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.

Watch The Bachelor 2021 online in the UK

If The Bachelorette is anything like The Bachelor, we expect season 17 to hit specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu. Hayu costs a mere £4.99 per month and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Real Housewives, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And perhaps best of all... you can try it all 100% free thanks too its 30-day free trial. If you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, then you can add the Hayu channel it there, too, and watch all 16 previous seasons.

