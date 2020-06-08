How to watch The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! live online from anywhere

Not even Covid-19 can stop yet another spin-off of popular romantic reality TV show The Bachelor making its way onto TV screens - read on to find out how to stream The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! live and online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

When can I watch The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! is a 10-episode retrospective show that debuts on Monday, June 8 in the US on ABC, where it will be shown in the 8pm ET/ PT, or 7pm CT time slot. For cord-cutters, the Hulu + Live TV package looks like a good bet - and there's a FREE one-week trial so you can see if it's right for you.

For a show that's best know for its contestant singletons copping off after they’ve barely just met, one would assume social distancing has been nothing short of a disaster for the producers of The Bachelor.

But while filming new episodes of the franchise was inevitably brought to the halt, some out of the box thinking from ABC has resulted in The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!. It's a new retrospective compilation series featuring some of the show's most memorable moments from the past 24 seasons.

Chris Harrison is hosting the documentary-style trawl through the franchise's sizeable archive, with the first three episodes focusing on seasons 17, 11, and 20. That means trips down memory lane to revisit "Virgin Bachelor" Sean Lowe (the first and only bachelor to marry his final pick), two-time show failure Brad Womack, and the unforgettable (or should that be forgettable?) Ben Higgins.

Further episodes are set to reunite us with villain Chad Johnson, slippery Jason Mesnick, and franchise regular Nick Viall. Read on for how to watch The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! online, live and for free - from anywhere in the world no less!

How to watch The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! online from outside your country

If you happen to be away from home at this tricky time, don't despair. You can easily keep up with the latest Bachelor spin-off from nearly anywhere, despite the pesky geo-blocking many services impose to region-lock content.

The solution to this comes in the form of a VPN, which changes your IP address so that you can access your favorite shows just like you would at home, including The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, although we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install. It's also compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be privy to all the backbiting and romance that the new series has to offer.

How to watch The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! online in the US for free

It's simple! If you have cable you can enjoy the most recent episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! on ABC each Monday night from 8pm ET and PT - or 7pm CT. ABC also has a free online platform where you can stream the show as it is broadcast or watch later on demand, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. While there are a handful of streaming services that can give you access to ABC programming, we think the Hulu + Live TV package is probably the best option for most people, especially when you consider its FREE one-week trial. Other trustworthy options include:

AT&T Now : Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream.

: Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream. YouTube TV : $44.99 for over 70 channels. Episodes of The Bachelor can be watched on demand and live, though double check ABC is available to stream in your area by entering your zip code.

: $44.99 for over 70 channels. Episodes of The Bachelor can be watched on demand and live, though double check ABC is available to stream in your area by entering your zip code. Amazon Prime Video: You can buy the most recent episodes of The Bachelor without being registered to Amazon Prime ($1.99 for SD quality). Additionally, the ABC app can be downloaded to Android devices (Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Xbox 360) at no cost, but you'll need to enter your cable provider credentials. Be aware that ABC's live broadcasts are only available in select markets.

How to watch The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! online in Canada

Citytv is showing episodes of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! in line with the US, so weekly Monday nights at 8pm ET and PT. Its online platform also allows you to watch the show live and to catch-up with previous episodes for free...but you'll need to enter your TV provider details first.

Can you watch The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! in the UK?

British fans of The Bachelor aren't well served, often having to wait several months before new seasons are broadcast, long after they aired in the States. It looks like being a similar state of affairs for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!, with no confirmed UK broadcast date from ITV which holds the rights to the program in the region. However, anyone from countries like the US or Canada where it is possible to watch The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons! can simply grab a VPN as described above and stream episodes just like you would at home. Note that a credit card registered to the country that service is based in may be required to sign-up - so have this to hand to get up and running quickly.

Can you watch The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! in Australia?