How to watch the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix online: stream F1 live from anywhere

Singapore Grand Prix - where and when The F1 brigade take to the streets of Singapore's Marina Bay for the exciting 3.1 mile/5.1km circuit. Like at Monaco, it's a street circuit - the first one in Asia, no less. These are the times to note for the weekend, with all times given first in local Singaporean time: Practice 1 is on Friday September 14 at 4.30pm (9.30am BST, 4.30am ET, 1.30am PT) Practice 2 is on Friday September 14 at 8.30pm (1.30pm BST, 8am ET) Practice 3 is on Saturday September 15 at 6pm (11am BST, 6am ET) Qualifying is on Saturday September 15 at 9pm (2pm BST, 9am ET, 5am PT) The race itself takes place on Sunday September 16 at 8.10pm local time (1.10pm BST, 8.10am ET 5.10am PT). And you can see it all with our F1 live stream guide below.

With only six races left after the Singapore Grand Prix and 30 points to the good in the F1 Drivers' Championship, Lewis Hamilton must now be seeing the ultimate chequered flag on the horizon. But will the standings take yet another twist this weekend? We'll tell you how to stream the Singapore Grand Prix live and for FREE wherever you are in the world to see whether Hamilton can extend his lead.

From a psychological point of view, the dramatic first lap shenanigans of last year's Singapore Grand Prix must play on the mind of Sebastian Vettel. He collided with Kimi Räikkönen and Max Verstappen at the very first corner, ruining all their races. That left Hamilton to go on and cruise to victory.

But the German Vettel is made of strong stuff, and he'll be trying to channel the four previous victories he's had at Marina Bay instead. That's more than anybody else has won in the history of the Singapore GP - a record that Hamilton will equal if he tops the podium on Sunday.

Street races always seem just a little bit more exciting - especially when they're at night like at Marina Bay - and watching the Singapore Grand Prix is really straightforward, and on pretty much any device. The best thing about it...you can do so absolutely free of charge in some regions including the UK. Read on to find out how to stream F1 live.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix anywhere in the world

If you don't have easy access to watch the Singapore Grand Prix online in your country, the best way to watch it is to download and install a VPN service, which effectively tricks your computer into thinking that it's in another country. It's really easy to do, and works for loads of sporting events where live streams may not be readily available where you are:

1. Download and install a VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream F1 live and for free.

3. Go to a channel that's showing the Grand Prix

Use a channel in the UK that's streaming all the F1 action you can handle from Singapore (see below).

How to stream F1 live in the UK for free:

If you’re in the UK then Channel 4 is the way to go for today's free-to-air coverage. And the station's All4 platform is free and straightforward to access on a range of devices including tablets, mobile phones, personal computers and Smart TVs. Formula One 2018 is also being shown on Sky Sports F1 . Live streaming of all F1 races is available online to Sky customers with a subscription to Sky Sports F1, as well as access to a mobile device with the Sky Go app. So if you already have a Sky subscription and prefer its coverage to Channel 4's, then job's a good'n. If you want the Sky coverage but don't want to splash out on a full Sky contract you could always purchase a day, week or month pass using Now TV . A daily pass costs £7.99, and is available on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them.

How to watch Grand Prix in the US for free:

In the US, ESPN and ABC have the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a US location.

How to stream the Singapore Grand Prix in Australia

In Australia? Then your main option is the very snazzy-sounding Fox Sports Race Centre. You'll be in for some late nights, with the main race starting at 10.10pm AEST on Sunday night. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. That let's you use the Foxtel Now app as well, so you can live stream to your preferred device.

Where can I watch the Singapore Grand Prix using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Singapore Grand Prix from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Australia, Finland, Israel, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Photos courtesy of Formula1.com