How to watch Swimming at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

The highly-anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally here and it’s game time at the Aquatics Centre. As swimming is the second-largest sport at the Olympic Games, we are expecting to see some fresh faces in the pool as well as the return of world champions. With over 35 events scheduled, we know how important it is that you are aware of all the key dates and you have come to the right place to find out how to watch an Olympics swimming live stream at Tokyo in 2021.

Both the US and Australia will be making history this year as they are set to turn up with their youngest team yet. Of which all eyes are on world champions Katie Ledecky (US) and Ariarne Titmus (AUS), as the rivals compete for the gold medal.

After British swimmer and world champion Adam Peaty set the world record for the men’s fastest 100m breaststroke in Rio 2016, Team GB are looking hopeful with Peaty's return to the 2021 Summer Games.

If that didn’t sound exciting enough, we are also eager for the debut of Hungarian swimmer, and world-record holder, Kristof Milak who broke Michael Phelps' 10-year record in 2019 for 200m butterfly.

To make sure you are kept in the loop with all the key dates and how to watch an Olympic swimming live stream continue reading.

Free Olympics swimming live stream

As it's one of the most popular Olympic Games, many broadcasters will be covering the swimming events, and the official Olympics Channel will be sharing highlights on their site and other programming.

For more in-depth coverage we recommend you take a look at local broadcasters. UK residents can benefit from the BBC’s free coverage of the Olympic Games and can access even more sporting content on BBC iPlayer.

If you are in other parts of the world you can also benefit from free live streams of the 2020 Olympic Games. Check out the following sites if you are in Australia (Channel 7 and 7plus online), Ireland (RTE), France (TF1), and Germany (ARD and ZDF). We have further information about worldwide Olympics live streams below.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

You don’t have to miss out on the much-awaited Tokyo Olympic Games this year, as thanks to a VPN you can bypass any geo-block on your device if you’re abroad.

VPN’s are really easy (and safe) to use as they effectively trick your computer, phone, or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can still watch your usual coverage wherever your location is.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've spent time trialling and testing all major VPNs so that you don’t have to and ExpressVPN was the winner as it is easy-to-use, with strong security features and fast speed for online streaming. Its compatibility with nearly every streaming device is unmatched, so whether you’re watching on a mobile device or Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation- ExpressVPN is your best choice. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months FREE. If you change your mind within the first 30 days, contact ExpressVPN and they will offer you a full refund. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to access live streams

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: Salty View / Shutterstock.com)

FREE Olympics swimming live stream in the UK

Those in the UK can rely on the BBC for free live coverage of the swimming events, with the BBC Two and BBC three channels set to air more than 350 hours of Olympic Games coverage. You can also head to the online BBC iPlayer site and app for more Olympic streaming. If you want to look elsewhere for Olympic coverage, both Discovery+ and Eurosport will be covering all swimming events and other Olympic Games. Sporting fans can access the Eurosport Player streaming service with a subscription costing either £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year. Not in the UK for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics? That’s not a problem, you can download and install a VPN to make sure you don’t miss out on the action.



How to watch Olympics Swimming in the US with and without cable

US residents with cable set-up can catch all the swimming events and Olympic Games via NBC and their online streaming service. Check out their full online NBC Olympic schedule to check event timings. Live stream Olympics swimming without cable No cable? No problem. You will need to sign up for a streaming service and some of your options are Peacock TV, Sling TV, Youtube TV, and others. Peacock TV is part of NBC's streaming site so will be showing some coverage of the Olympic Games. Even if you sign up for its free tier, you'll get some live coverage, highlights and Olympic programming. And for just $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, (or a FREE 7-day trial) you can upgrade to Peacock Premium that will have exclusive coverage of the US men's basketball games, too). That said, you're rather limited as to what you'll be able to watch as Peacock won't have the most thorough coverage of the games in the US. If you want the full NBC experience without cable, you'll need a fuller OTT streaming service. Those without cable could consider the packages available with the likes of Sling TV. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package. But it usually has a good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Or then there's FuboTV plans that let you access a load of shows for $64.99 a month. To see if you think it's worth it, fuboTV offers a free 7-day trial.

How to watch Olympics swimming in Canada

The Olympics Games coverage in Canada is reliable with many different broadcasters that will be live streaming the games. To make sure you don’t miss out on any sporting events, have a look at your local listings for all Olympic Games information. Many streaming packages are available with Sportsnet, TSN, CBC so there are lots of options to choose from. Not in Canada? You can still get full access to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games using a VPN.

How to live stream swimming at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

For those down-under, you can benefit from free access to the Olympic games coverage via Channel 7 or its online 7plus streaming service. Whatever device you’re watching from, you will be able to live stream the swimming events. What to do if you’re abroad? Use a VPN to access live streaming of the Tokyo Olympic Games.



How to watch Olympic swimming in New Zealand

To watch the Olympic swimming events in New Zealand, you can turn to broadcaster TVNZ and its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service. Alternatively, Sky Sport is offering a weekly pass costing $19.99 where you can get exclusive access to the 2020 Olympics coverage.



Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

There are certainly plenty of different ways you can catch the Tokyo Olympics Games coverage in 2021.

If you didn’t find information on how to watch the Tokyo Olympic swimming events in your location, we recommend you take a look at the Wikipedia page which lists all of the world’s Olympic Games channels.

- Women’s 100m Butterfly final: Monday, July 26 from 10.30am JST / 2.30am BST / 9.30pm ET

- Women’s 100m Backstroke final: Tuesday, July 27 from 10.51am JST / 2.51am BST / 9.51pm ET

- Women’s 100m Breaststroke final: Tuesday, July 27 from 11.17am JST / 3.17am BST / 10.17pm ET

- Women’s 200m Butterfly final: Thursday, July 29 from 11.28am JST / 3.28am BST / 10.28pm ET

- Women’s 200m Breaststroke final: Friday, July 30 from 10.41am JST / 2.41am BST / 9.41pm ET

- Women’s 200m Medley final: Wednesday, July 28 from 11.45am JST / 3.45am BST / 10.45pm ET

- Women’s 200m Backstroke final: Saturday, July 31 from 10.37am JST / 2.37am BST / 9.37pm ET

- Women’s 400m Medley final: Sunday, July 25 from 10.30am JST / 2.30am BST / 9.30pm ET

- Women’s 4x100 Medley Relay final: Sunday, August 1 from 11.15am JST / 3.15am BST / 10.45pm ET

- Men’s 100m Breaststroke final: Monday, July 26 from 11.12am JST / 3.12am BST / 10.12pm ET

- Men’s 100m Backstroke final: Tuesday, July 27 from 10.59am JST / 2.59am BST / 9.59pm ET

- Men’s 100m Butterfly final: Saturday, July 31 from 10.30am JST / 2.30am BST / 9.30pm ET

- Men’s 200m Butterfly final: Wednesday, July 28 from 10.49am JST / 2.49am BST / 9.49pm ET

- Men’s 200m Breaststroke final: Thursday, July 29 from 10.44am JST / 2.44am BST / 9.44pm ET

- Men’s 200m Backstroke final: Friday, July 30 from 10.50 JST / 2.50am BST / 9.50pm ET

- Men’s 200m Medley final: Friday, July 30 from 11.16am JST / 3.16am BST / 10.15pm ET

- Men’s 400m Medley final: Sunday, July 25 from 10.30 JST / 2.30am BST / 9.30pm ET

- Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay final: Sunday, August 1 from 11.36am JST / 3.36am BST / 10.36pm ET

- Mixed 4x100 Medley Relay final: Saturday, July 31 from 11.43am JST / 3.43am BST / 10.43pm ET