How to watch Sweden vs Spain and live stream World Cup 2022 qualifier from anywhere

A mere three months after the two sides went head-to-head in the group stage of EURO 2020, these two sides tonight face each other once again in a potentially pivotal World Cup qualifier in Stockholm.

The two teams played out an evenly matched stalemate at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla back in June, but with Sweden in line to leapfrog Spain and go top of World Cup qualifying Group B with a win tonight, a draw seems unlikely.

Both teams look in good form and are unbeaten in the group, which also contains Greece, Georgia and Kosovo. Spain sits top with seven points, having played a game more than Sweden who are on six points after winning both of their matches.

The home side will be without key centre-back Marcus Danielson, who is suspended after his red card in the Euro 2020 defeat to Ukraine.

Luis Enrique's Spanish side will meanwhile be expected to dominate possession, but questions remain over whether they can offer up a cutting edge while also dictating the tempo.

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune in to the match no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Sweden vs Spain live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for this World Cup 2022 qualifier in the UK, with Sweden vs Spain set to be shown on Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 7.40pm GMT ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. If you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. And for those of you without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now is most likely your best bet for shorter subs. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above.

Sweden vs Spain live stream: how to watch World Cup qualifier soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN and Spanish-language channel TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes Network) have the rights to show Sweden vs Spain in the US, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT. However, the match won't be available on any of ESPN's linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

How to watch an Sweden vs Spain live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of Italy vs Northern Ireland if you're down under. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 4.45am AEST on Friday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

Can I live stream Sweden vs Spain in Canada?

It's not good news for Cannucks looking to watch this game, sadly, with no broadcaster in the region set to show this game. We don't see much alternative other than to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world (although you'll likely need credit card details in your country of choice).



Live stream Sweden vs Spain in New Zealand