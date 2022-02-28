Audio player loading…

Staring Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the lead role, this five-episode Showtime drama, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber charts the rise and fall of Uber’s co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick. Read on to find out how to watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber and stream this highly-anticipated show online from anywhere.

As well as examining the extraordinary initial success of the Silicon Valley start-up, the show also looks to unpack Kalanick's relationships with Texas venture capitalist Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler), and board member Arianna Huffington (Uma Thurman), as well as his eventual ignominious exit from the ride-share company.

Based on tech reporter Mike Isaac's 2019 book of the same name, The Battle for Uber also boasts a big name supporting cast that includes Hank Azaria and Elizabeth Shue, with Quentin Tarantino serving as narrator.

The limited season marks the first of Showtime's new Super Pumped anthology series focused on the rise of tech giants, with a second season already in the works that's set to be centred on the relationship between Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and the company's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg.

Read on to find out how to watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber online from anywhere.

Related: how to watch Killing Eve season 4

US: Watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber FREE online

This four-part docu-drama premieres on Showtime on Sunday, February 27 at 10pm ET/PT, with new episodes showing weekly at the same time from then on. Showtime is available as a part of most cable packages or you can stream it without cable on Showtime Now with a 30 day free trial of Showtime Now. Once the Showtime Now free trial finishes, the subscription costs $10.99 a month subscription, but you can cancel before then or at any time. OTT streaming services Sling TV, Hulu, and Fubo TV can provide access to the series, but you'll need to purchase the $10.99 a month Showtime add-on as well as paying the subscription fee for whichever cord-cutting service you decide to use. All of these streaming services are compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, and many more, so you can watch on whatever is convenient to you.

Watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber online from anywhere

If you're abroad when Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber airs, geo-restrictions will block you from watching on your usual streaming service.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. By downloading and installing a VPN to your device, you can trick it into thinking it's in another country. So you can set your location to your home country and dodge those geo-restrictions to access your usual streaming service without a problem.

Use a VPN to watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Our experts have tried and tested all the best VPNs on the market and ExpressVPN is their top pick. Lightning-quick speeds, impressive security features, and the ability to bypass even the toughest of geo-blocks, make it one of the best out there. What's more, ExpressVPN is compatible with a huge range of devices such as iOS and Android devices, Xbox, PlayStation, Fire TV, and more. Sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months of ExpressVPN free. Better still, if you're not impressed with the service, let them know within 30 days to get your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Latest TV: how to watch The Gilded Age

Canada: how to watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

Canadian viewers will be able to watch this new miniseries online via Crave, Canada’s premium streaming platform. The first episode drops on Sunday, February 27, at the same time as it airs in the US, with new episodes arriving every Sunday. You can sign up for a 7-day free trial to try out the streaming service before committing to either the CAN$9.99 Crave Mobile plan (one stream through a web or mobile app) or the monthly $19.99 for Crave Total, which allows up to 4 streams on a maximum of 5 devices. Alternatively, sign up through your TV provider and find the best deal that way. Don't forget you can use a VPN if you're out of the country and want to watch the show.

Can I watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber online in the UK?

While Showcase content regularly makes its way to Sky, and its Sky Atlantic channel, there's currently no confirmed UK broadcaster for this much talked-about documentary.

If you're a US citizen, you can still tune in using the Showtime Now 30-day free trial from the UK using a VPN.

Can I watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber online in Australia?

It's a similar story in Australia, with no word on when any broadcaster Down Under will be showing the miniseries.