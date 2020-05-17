How to watch Snowpiercer online: stream the Bong Joon-ho TV series from anywhere

It seems like an eon ago that Bong Joon-ho ripped up the Oscars playbook and his sublime social satire, Parasite, became the first foreign language film to win the coveted Best Picture award. Now, the South Korean director is back - but this time his work is heading to the small screen. Here's how to watch Snowpiercer and stream the new TV series online from anywhere in the world.

Snowpiercer cheat sheet Snowpiercer premieres on Sunday, May 17, airing on US TV network TNT at 9pm ET/PT. It's available without cable as part of a Hulu + Live TV package, which offers a FREE 7-day trial so you can see if it's right for you.

Featuring 10 episodes, Snowpiercer is a TV adaptation of Bong's 2013 film of the same name - itself based on French graphic novel Le Transperceneige. The movie starred Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Song Kang-ho and Ed Harris - among others - and was widely lauded for its no-holds barred portrayal of class struggle in a post-apocalyptic world. In fact, it's one of the best Netflix movies you can watch right now.

Early reviews of Snowpiercer the TV show have been much more mixed, and it's worth noting it only counts Bong as an Executive Producer. It does, however, have a pretty impressive cast headlined by Academy Award winner Jennifer Connolly (A Beautiful Mind, Requiem for a Dream) and also featuring Hamilton star Daveed Diggs.

So whether you're a card-carrying member of the Bong-Hive or just need something new to switch on this Sunday night, here's how to watch Snowpiercer online no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Parasite and every Bong Joon-ho movie online

How to watch Snowpiercer online in the US for free

Snowpiercer airs Sunday nights on TNT at 9pm ET/PT, or 8pm CT. This means it can be streamed for free directly through the TNT website, provided you can verify details of your TV subscription. Anyone without cable can easily watch TNT with a good streaming service. The most fully-featured cable alternative is Hulu + Live TV, which offers over 60 channels live and on demand, as well as access to everything included in Hulu's extensive streaming catalogue. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial so you can check it out for yourself. A cheaper option is Sling TV, which features TNT as part of both its Blue and Orange packages. They typically cost $30 a month, but a limited time deal has them down to just $20 p/m for the first month right now. It doesn't come with as many bells and whistles as Hulu (though there are plenty of add-on options), but as a basic cable replacement, it does the job.

How to watch Snowpiercer from outside your country

Anyone from the US who's currently abroad will likely find that they're unable to access their usual streaming platform - be it the TNT website or a service like Hulu - due to geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Snowpiercer and more, no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live and on demand just like you would at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily stream Snowpiercer online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

When is Snowpiercer on Netflix?

International audiences have a small wait before they can watch the first episodes of the Snowpiercer TV series, but the good news is that it's scheduled to drop on Netflix on May 25.

It should be available on all of the platform's global services barring the US, including the UK, Canada, Australia, and Bong's native South Korea.